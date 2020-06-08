RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Lamar Jackson, Calais Campbell Make All-Analytics Team

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and defensive tackle Calais Campbell earned a spot on the NFL All-Analytics Team developed by Cynthia Frelund, of the NFL Network.

The analytics measure a player's impact on his respective team as far as generating wins and overall production. 

Jackson got the nod as after putting together one of the best seasons of any quarterback in league history. 

"The NFL's reigning MVP was my favorite kind of analytics success story — it resulted from the blend of Jackson's exceptional skill set with the right play-calling and a supporting cast tailored to make the most of his attributes," Frelund wrote.

Some of Jackson's key metrics were throwing for 11 touchdowns with zero interceptions on play-action passes and 24 touchdown passes with just two interceptions against the blitz.

Overall, Jackson completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

The Ravens acquired Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars in March. 

Campbell is expected to be a huge boost to Baltimore's interior pass rush and run defense. Frelund picked Campell because of his skills in both of those areas. 

"[Pro Football Focus] rated Campbell as its third-best interior defender in 2019 (among those with a minimum of 300 snaps), as measured by their grading system. My win-contribution model rated him second-best," Frelund wrote.

Over the past three seasons (2017-19), Campbell has posted 31.5 sacks, which tie (Khalil Mack and Ryan Kerrigan) for seventh-most in the NFL. He has also started all 16 games in each of the past five seasons (2015-19).

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Baltimore Ravens Roster Projection: Wide Receivers

The Baltimore Ravens have a strong group of young wide receivers and there will be fierce competition to grab a spot on the final 53-man roster.

Todd Karpovich

Family Comes First for Ravens Rookie Malik Harrison

Baltimore Ravens rookie Malik Harrison's tight bond with his father paved the way for his stellar career at Ohio State.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Top 5 Playmakers Heading into 2020 Season

Led by Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens have playmakers on both sides of the ball and should be able to create matchup problems for most of its opponents.

Todd Karpovich

Mark Andrews Will Be a Key Downfield Threat for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is a downfield target for quarterback Lamar Jackson

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Lead AFC North Power Rankings for Tight Ends

With Mark Andrew and Nick Boyle, the Baltimore Ravens lead the Browns, Steelers and Bengals in power rankings for tight ends.

Todd Karpovich

Former, Current Ravens React to Drew Brees' Comments

Former and current players for the Baltimore Ravens criticized comments by Drew Brees at a time when the sports world was trying to promote social justice.

Todd Karpovich

Stats Show Lamar Jackson Already Solid Pocket Passer

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is underrated as a pocket passer, according to coach John Harbaugh, and the statistics support that assertion.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens' Ronnie Stanley Promises to Help Change in Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley promised to help bring about change amid the protests over the death of George Floyd.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Works Out with Fellow Ravens in Florida

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson assembled teammates in Florida and the workouts were a success judging from a video posted on social media.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Embrace Role of Being the Hunted

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh expects opponents to make the proper adjustments this season and his goal is to stay one step ahead.

Todd Karpovich