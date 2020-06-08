Lamar Jackson, Calais Campbell Make All-Analytics Team

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and defensive tackle Calais Campbell earned a spot on the NFL All-Analytics Team developed by Cynthia Frelund, of the NFL Network.

The analytics measure a player's impact on his respective team as far as generating wins and overall production.

Jackson got the nod as after putting together one of the best seasons of any quarterback in league history.

"The NFL's reigning MVP was my favorite kind of analytics success story — it resulted from the blend of Jackson's exceptional skill set with the right play-calling and a supporting cast tailored to make the most of his attributes," Frelund wrote.

Some of Jackson's key metrics were throwing for 11 touchdowns with zero interceptions on play-action passes and 24 touchdown passes with just two interceptions against the blitz.

Overall, Jackson completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

The Ravens acquired Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars in March.

Campbell is expected to be a huge boost to Baltimore's interior pass rush and run defense. Frelund picked Campell because of his skills in both of those areas.

"[Pro Football Focus] rated Campbell as its third-best interior defender in 2019 (among those with a minimum of 300 snaps), as measured by their grading system. My win-contribution model rated him second-best," Frelund wrote.

Over the past three seasons (2017-19), Campbell has posted 31.5 sacks, which tie (Khalil Mack and Ryan Kerrigan) for seventh-most in the NFL. He has also started all 16 games in each of the past five seasons (2015-19).