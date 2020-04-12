Ravens Top All-Time Draft Picks: Rounds One Through Seven

The Ravens are widely regarded as one of the best franchises in the NFL when it comes to the draft. Baltimore has made some stellar picks that includes three players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Here's a list of the top picks by round.

FIRST ROUND

Ray Lewis, linebacker, Miami, 1996 (26th overall)

Lewis wasn't even the first player chosen by the Ravens that year — offensive lineman Jonathan Ogden was taken with the fourth overall selection. Both Lewis and Ogden are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Lewis, however, is the most iconic figure in the history of the franchise, underscored by a statue that stands next to another Baltimore icon, Johnny Unitas, in front of the Ravens' stadium. Lewis played a key role in both of the Ravens' Super Bowl titles.

SECOND ROUND

Ray Rice, running back, Rutgers, 2008 (55th overall)

Rice is controversial figure because of the way his career ended with the Ravens amid a domestic violence incident. However, he was one of the most productive players in six seasons with the team. Rice ranks second in franchise history with yards rushing (6,180), rushing attempts (1,430) and rushing touchdowns (37), all behind Jamal Lewis, a first-round pick in 2000. Rice also ranks third in franchise history with 369 receptions,

THIRD ROUND

Marshal Yanda, offensive lineman, Iowa, 2007 (87th overall)

Yanda played 13 years and 177 regular season games, all with Baltimore, tying Ogden for the most by an offensive lineman in team history. Over his career, Yanda played 191 total games, which are the most ever by a Ravens’ offensive lineman. He will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor next season. Yanda is an eight-time Pro Bowler, which rank as the fourth most selections in franchise history. He finished his career as one of three guards in NFL history with Larry Allen and Alan Faneca to garner at least eight Pro Bowl nods and win a Super Bowl.

FOURTH ROUND

Dennis Pitta, tight end, BYU, 2010 (114th overall)

Pitta was one of the Ravens' most sure-handed pass catchers, whose career was cut short because of a hip injury. Over six seasons, Pitta caught 224 passes for 2,098 yards with 13 touchdowns. In 2016, he caught 86 passes, which is the second most in franchise history for a single season.

FIFTH ROUND

Jermaine Lewis, wide receiver/returner, Maryland, 1996 (153rd overall)

Lewis will best be remembered for his performance in Super Bowl XXV, finishing with 152 all-purpose yards — 111 kickoff return yards, 34 punt return yards, seven receiving yards and one rushing yard. He had a dynamic 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second half that gave the Ravens a 24-7 lead en route to a 34-7 victory over the New York Giants. Lewis is the franchise leader with 231 punt returns for 2,730 yards.

SIXTH ROUND

Sam Koch, punter, Nebraska, 2006 (203rd overall)

Koch is still going strong and is entering his 15th season in Baltimore. He holds every punting record in franchise history, including 47,451 yards on 1,046 kicks. Koch played a key role in the Ravens' 2012 Super Bowl run and made the Pro Bowl in 2015.

SEVENTH ROUND

Michael Campanaro, wide receiver/returner, Wake Forest 2014 (218th overall)

Campanaro battled injuries over his four-year career in Baltimore, but still ranks sixth all-time with 420 punt-return yards.

UNDRAFTED

Justin Tucker, kicker, Texas, 2012

Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history at 90.8%, connecting on 265 of 292 of his field-goal attempts. He is a three-time Pro Bowler (2013, 2016, 2019) and four-time Associated Press first-team All-Pro (2013, 2016, 2018-19). His 11-career AFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards are the most in franchise history.