Ravens Among the Elite in Week 9 Power Rankings

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are considered one of the NFL's elite teams, according to the Week 9 Power Rankings.

Here's the Roundup

This Week: 7

Last Week: 9

Analysis: "If football were arena lacrosse, the Ravens wouldn’t have lost a game in years. While they are a middle-of-the-pack red-zone-efficiency team right now (56%), they will undoubtedly hit an upswing at the right time. Watch the way they were able to put good Tampa Bay linebackers in conflict Thursday night."

This Week: 6

Last Week: 8

Analysis: "The magic of Lamar Jackson is undeniable. The former MVP took over in the second half of a 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night, putting the home team away by leading four consecutive scoring drives after halftime. With momentum on the season building, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta pulled the trigger Monday on a trade with the Bears that brought standout linebacker Roquan Smith to Baltimore. Smith, the league's leading tackler, represents an upgrade on inconsistent former first-round pick Patrick Queen while also serving as a clear signal from the front office to the locker room: The Ravens are in it to win it in 2022."

This Week: 6

Last Week: 7

Analysis: "Seven of Baltimore's remaining nine games come against teams currently with losing records. ESPN's FPI indicates the Ravens have the 11th-easiest schedule the rest of the way, but it looks softer than that. The combined record of Baltimore's remaining opponents is 23-41 (.359). The Ravens face the struggling Steelers (2-6) twice, along with the Carolina Panthers (2-6) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6). Plus, Lamar Jackson is 21-7 (.750) in November and December as the Ravens' QB."

This Week: 8

Last Week: 11

Analysis: "They dominated the Bucs last Thursday on both sides of the ball to serve notice that they are a real contender. They owned both sides of the line of scrimmage in that game."

This Week: 7

Last Week: 8

Analysis: "Roquan Smith could be exactly what a defense that struggles to hold leads needs."

This Week: 6

Last Week: 6

Analysis: "That’s a heavy price to pay for an off-ball linebacker in the final year of his rookie deal, so it’s likely the Ravens will look to extend Smith soon. It’s probably not the kind of deal Baltimore would have expected to make when it used a first-round pick on Patrick Queen in 2020, but desperate times call for desperate measures. The Ravens rank 25th in run defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) and have struggled defending the middle of the field. For a team with Super Bowl upside, Smith will make an impact, though patrolling the middle of a new scheme midseason is a difficult task. All the more reason why this seems like a long-term investment."

This Week: 5

Last Week: 7

Analysis: "The Roquan Smith trade will get the headlines on Monday, and rightfully so (he and Patrick Queen will be a nice duo inside) but perhaps more important was the news that rookie David Ojabo and Tyus Bowser were activated. Every team can use more pass rushers, and if Ojabo or Bowser (or both) can impact the defense the rest of the season it would be a big boost."