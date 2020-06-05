RavenCountry
Mark Andrews Will Be a Key Downfield Threat for Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh has made no secret about the team making more plays downfield.

He expects opponents to stack the box to shut down Baltimore's record-setting running attack. As a result, this should create more opportunities for quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw over the top of a defense.

One of his key targets will be tight end Marl Andrews, who has already established himself as a downfield threat. Last season, Andrews earned a trip to the Pro Bowl after setting team-highs in receptions (64), receiving yards (852) and receiving touchdowns (10).

Andrews and Kansas City's Travis Kelce were the only two tight ends to amass more than 200 receiving yards on receptions of 20 or more yards downfield, according to Pro Football Focus.   

Andrews was selected by the Ravens in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft from Oklahoma and he made an immediate impact with the offense. He played in all 16 games as a rookie, finishing with 34 receptions for 552 yards with three touchdowns. 

Last year, Andrews also finished fifth among all tight ends with the 852 yards receiving, and he was the only player at that position with 10 touchdowns. Those 10 scores were also the most by a Ravens’ tight end in a single season. 

Andrews also earned him the designation as one of the best performing tight ends in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus. 

"It’s all about improving each and every year, and taking that next step, and having that in the back of your mind while you’re working out," Andrews said earlier this offseason. "Knowing the things that you need to work on and improve on and then get better at the things you’re already good at. That’s what it’s all about, and that’s what we’re doing right now. It’s no different than any other offseason in that aspect.”

The Ravens are confident Andrews is poised for another huge season in 2020. 

Mark ... I mean, he’s going to the Pro Bowl, and yet, he can get much better," Harbaugh said after this past season. "He’s going into his third year."

