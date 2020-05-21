Mark Andrews Can Be a Bigger Force In Third Year for Ravens

Mark Andrews has become the favorite target for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens tight end has also emerged as one of the top play-making tight ends in the NFL.

Entering his third year, Andrews is looking to make an even bigger impact. Last season, he led the team with 64 catches, which was seventh among all tight ends.

He also finished fifth among all tight end with 852 yards receiving, and he was the only player at that position with 10 touchdowns.

"It’s all about improving each and every year, and taking that next step, and having that in the back of your mind while you’re working out," Andrews said earlier this offseason. "Knowing the things that you need to work on and improve on and then get better at the things you’re already good at. That’s what it’s all about, and that’s what we’re doing right now. It’s no different than any other offseason in that aspect.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc across the globe. Andrews has been especially vigilant making sure he protects himself because he has type 1 diabetes.

"Initially when all of this came out, my first question was, ‘Are Type-1 diabetics more susceptible? Or does it affect them any differently?’ And the word right now is that there's not too much more of a danger for me than [for] anybody else," Andrews said. "So, just like everybody else, I'm staying smart, I'm staying inside, I'm social distancing myself from other people.

"That's all you can do. Everyone has to do their jobs and stay smart and listen to their health officials during this time, and I think we're going to be alright if we do that.”

For now, Andrews is hopeful the Ravens can eventually convene at their training facility and prepare for the 2020 season. He'll be ready when the players can get back on the field.

"At the end of the day, we’ve got to expect the season to go on, and we’ve got to get our guys up to speed," he said. "That’s what it’s all about, is getting everyone on the same page.”