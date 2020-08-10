RavenCountry
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews: 'I want to be dangerous in all situations

Todd Karpovich

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews already established himself as one of the NFL's top tight ends over his first two seasons.

In his mind, there is still much room for improvement. 

That's good news for the Ravens. 

“I want to be the best tight end. I’m not there yet, and I’m excited to be able to show what I can do this year," he said. "I think blocking is going to be a huge thing for me where I’ve got to improve. I think I’m going to make big strides in that area this year, and I have a lot more opportunities to do that this year. And just continue to work as a receiving guy – that’s my bread and butter."

Entering his third year, Andrews is looking to make an even bigger impact. 

Last season, he led the team with 64 catches, which was seventh among all tight ends. Andrews also finished fifth among all tight ends with 852 yards receiving, and he was the only player at that position with 10 touchdowns. 

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc across the globe. Andrews has been especially vigilant making sure he protects himself because he has type 1 diabetes, but he decided not to opt-out of the 2020 season.

"Opting-out never really crossed my mind," he said. "Obviously, I think that safety is the most important thing. Seeing what the NFLPA and the NFL have come up with and the system, it’s extremely encouraging. I think they have a great system in place. 

"For me, there was never, ‘Oh, I’m going to opt-out, or I may not play.’ I’ve always been very strong in my beliefs that, one, I’m healthy. I keep my body healthy, and I’m going to do everything necessary to make sure I don’t get COVID."

Andrews is already a favorite target for quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is the reigning NFL MVP. They'll both play a key role in helping the Ravens reach their goal of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy this season.

"I want to be dangerous in all situations. I’m super excited for this year. I don’t come out and have goals for any year," Andrews said. "I don’t want to have a certain amount of yards, or catches or touchdowns – I’m a team guy. I want to win a Super Bowl, and that’s the most important thing for me."

