How massive tight end deals could affect Mark Andrews with Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Mark Andrews has been one of the Ravens' most reliable players and he will soon be rewarded for his contributions to their high-flying attack. 

Andrews, a third-round pick from Oklahoma in 2018, had a team-high 64 receptions for 852 yards last season. He also led all NFL's tight ends with 10 touchdown receptions.

As a result, Andrew is putting himself in position for a huge payday. He will look at similar contract extensions secured by the San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle (five years, $75 million ) and the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (four years, $58 million ) for reference. 

Andrews could begin talks for a new deal after this season because he is eligible to become an unrestricted free-agent in 2022. Andrews is making $959,165 this season — a bargain for Baltimore. 

Andrews, however, is one of several Pro-Bowl players on the Ravens that could be able to negotiate a mammoth new deal. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta also has to broker new contracts with left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

When asked how the team might be able to keep these young playmakers, Andrews said the focus is winning in the short-term.

“Right now, we’re living in the moment; we’re living in the now. And again, we’ve said it before; it’s not looking too far ahead," he said. "There may be a lot of guys who need to be paid here in a couple of years, but the group that we have and everyone around us right now, with the coaches and the players, it’s just so special to look too far ahead. So, we’re taking it day-by-day, each moment, and trying to be the best team that we can be for this year.”

