Mark Andrews on Ravens' Passing Game 'Not As Bad As Everyone Thinks'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Despite being 5-1, the Ravens have been criticized for their inconsistent aerial attack.

Baltimore ranks 31st among all teams with 177.8 yards passing per game.

Tight end Mark Andrews is confident the team is ready to break out of its doldrums over the second half of the season.

“We just have to continue to do it – you know what I’m saying? So, there’s a lot of things that – maybe a miss here and there – little things by everybody," said Andrews, who has 20 receptions for 243 yards with a team-high five touchdowns. "So, there’s a lot of positive going forward. You look back at the first half of the season, and you see some of the stuff we did in the pass game, and it’s not as bad as everyone thinks it is, and it’s not as great as it was maybe last year, but we’re right there.

"We’re getting there. I know everyone has a lot of trust in each other. We’re all working super hard, so this last half of the season is going to be really big for us, and I’m confident in our ability to throw the ball, as well as run the ball.”

Jackson has been mostly uneven over the first six games and his wide receivers are not helping much by struggling to get open and dropping passes. Jackson has thrown for 1,135 yards with 10 touchdowns, two interceptions and has absorbed 15 sacks.

The numbers are slightly below his stats at the same point last season before he went on a run that earned him the league's Most Valuable Player. Jackson dismissed the notion there are issues with his technique.

“I don’t think I’ve slipped," Jackson said. "There are certain situations in the game where you have to throw in certain windows, with the guys putting their arms up trying to slap the ball. There were a lot of tipped passes during our games, and I’m trying to find angles. So, that’s why sometimes my elbow drops trying to get the ball out.”