SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Mark Andrews: 'People Are Starting to Count Us Out, And That’s Fine'

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has already heard the chatter among the naysayers.

After losing three of the past four games, Baltimore's outlook for the playoffs has become increasingly dim. 

The challenge does not get any easier with a showdown against undefeated Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night with a short-handed roster. 

"There’s definitely an urgency, " Andrews said. "We’ve got to start winning games, and we’ve got the players to do it, [and] we’ve got the guys to do it. This is still a very talented football team. People are starting to count us out, and that’s fine. Our back is up against the wall, and we’ve got a lot of good character guys on this team that is going to fight their way through this."

The Ravens are 6-4 and are just on the outside of the postseason race heading into the final stretch of the season. The Ravens are dealing with key injuries on the defensive line with defensive end Calais Campbell (calf) and Brandon Willams, who is dealing with an ankle injury and is also on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Baltimore (6-4) is also down two running backs — Mark Ingram and rookie J.K. Dobbins — after they also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

The Ravens are underdogs for the first time this season in Pittsburgh. The Steelers already beat the Ravens 28-24 in Week 8 and can mathematically eliminate Baltimore from winning the division with a victory.

"They’re a physical defense; they’re going to fly around," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "Obviously, this is a rivalry game, so these games are never going to be easy – it’s going to be a bloodbath until the end. It’s going to be a dogfight. Just going in there with the mindset that it’s going to be a full 60 minutes, and everybody on this team knows that. 

"They know it. We know it. It’s just about who’s going to go out there and execute, run their plays better, and want it more. So, I’m excited about this game. It’s going to be fun.” 

After the game against the Steelers, the schedule gets much easier and the Ravens will have an opportunity to make up some ground. Baltimore closes out the year with games against Dallas (Dec. 3), at Cleveland (Dec. 14), Jacksonville (Dec. 20), New York Giants (Dec. 27), and at Cincinnati (Jan. 3).

"I don’t lack any confidence in our ability and what we can do in this last stretch of the season," Andrews said. "I’m excited to go show the world what we can do. And we’ll see; we’ll see how this all plays out. But I’m confident.”

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Running Backs Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins Test Positive for COVID-19

Ravens running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins are among "multiple members" of the Ravens organization that tested positive for COVID-19, and those individuals immediately began to self-quarantine, coach John Harbaugh announced Nov. 23.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Underdogs First Time This Season for Week 12 Game Vs. Steelers

The Ravens find themselves in an unfamiliar position for their Week 12 game against the Steelers — underdogs. The undefeated Steelers (10-0) opened as 3-point favorites over Baltimore, according to the early line by BetOnline.

Todd_Karpovich

Rookie J.K. Dobbins Emerging as Lead Running Back for Ravens

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins played 41 snaps in the 30-24 overtime loss to the Titans, well ahead of Gus Edwards (13), Justice Hill (seven) and Mark Ingram (six).

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Player Ratings Vs. Titans

Ravens loses second straight game, fall out of playoff seedings.

Todd_Karpovich

Titans Have the Last Word Over Ravens With 30-24 Overtime Victory

Derrick Henry has a 29-yard touchdown run for a 30-24 victory in overtime.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Need to Keep Season From Slipping Away After Loss to Titans

Baltimore's defenders missed several key tackles and were bullied on the final possession in a 30-24 overtime loss that puts their postseason hopes in jeopardy.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Titans Week 11 Pregame Notes, Inactives

The Ravens will have to stop Titans running back Derrick Henry with a short-handed defensive line. As expected, defensive end Calais Campbell and nose tackle Brandon Williams are among the inactives.

Todd_Karpovich

Patrick Mekari to Start at Center in Place of Struggling Matt Skura for Ravens

Patrick Mekari will take over at center in place of the struggling Matt Skura for the Ravens.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Titans: Matchups to Watch, Final Prediction

The Ravens (6-3) host the Titans (6-3) in a game with playoff implications. Tennessee beat Baltimore 28-12 in the playoffs last season.Here is a breakdown of the matchups.

Todd_Karpovich

Will Ravens Give Dez Bryant An Opportunity Against Titans?

Dez Bryant has made some nifty one-handed receptions for the Ravens during practice. However, the veteran wide receiver has not been a factor in a game since being signed late last month.

Todd_Karpovich

by

Gercari1