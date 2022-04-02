Ravens Announce Dates for Offseason Workouts

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens announced the dates for their 2022 offseason workouts.

The schedule is:

— First Day: April 18

— OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31-June 2, June 7-10

— Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

The NFL guidelines for the camps are as follows:

Voluntary offseason workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players.



Each club’s official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:



Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.



Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walkthrough pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.



Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2022 may begin on May 16. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft. The dates of each club’s post-draft rookie minicamps will be circulated at a later date.