RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Video of Lamar Jackson Working Out with Antonio Brown Creates Stir on Social Media

Todd Karpovich

A video that surfaced of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throwing passes to embattled receiver Antonio Brown in South Florida caused a stir on social media.

Were the Ravens interested in signing Brown?

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown was also part of those sessions. Antonio Brown and Marquise Brown are cousins and all three players have a Florida connection, so it appears only natural they gathered for a workout. 

While the video caused a stir on social media, it doesn't mean the Ravens plan to sign Brown as a free agent. 

Brown spent nine seasons with the Steelers. He signed with the Raiders last season but later demanded his release. Brown then signed a deal with the New England Patriot, but that lasted just 13 days after he was sued over allegations that he had sexually assaulted his former trainer Britney Taylor. He was also accused of sending “intimidating text messages” to another woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Brown would need to re-instated by the NFL before he can play again. He is a dominant player when he can get on the field, amassing 841 receptions for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns over 10 seasons. Brown has been named to seven Pro Bowl teams and awarded four first team All-Pro honors over 10 seasons.

Meanwhile, Jackson, a first-round pick by the Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft, had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Marquise Brown, a first round pick in 2019, underwent offseason Lisfranc surgery on his right foot prior to last season and he was hampered by the injury for most of his rookie year. Still, Brown had the ability to run past defenders and made several high-light reel receptions. He was the top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Mock Draft 12.0: Ravens Take Zack Baun at No. 28; Later Pittman, Edwards-Helaire, Muti and Kareem

In the latest version of our three-round mock draft, the Dolphins trade up for a QB, the Buccaneers trade up for an offensive lineman and the Eagles trade up for a wide receiver.

Kevin Hanson

Another Mock Draft Has Ravens Targeting Gross-Matos

The Ravens need to add an effective edge rusher to their roster.The free-agency market for this type of playmaker is thin. As a result, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta might have to look toward the draft to fill the void. One player being lined to the Ravens with the 28th overall selection is Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Players Staying Active, Face Uncertainty Amid Pandemic

There's still no timeline for when players might be able to return to the Baltimore Ravens' practice facility in Owings Mils, Md., because of the current ban on large gatherings due to the Coronavirus. As a result, the players are doing their best to stay in shape at home. It's also a nice distraction from the pandemic and remedy for boredom.

Todd Karpovich

Albert Breer: The NFL Needs to Tone Down its Optimism About the 2020 Season

The NFL is a business. One that generates 11-figure revenue numbers annually. It didn’t get there without prioritizing the bottom line, nor did its owners accumulate the wealth to buy teams by failing to find opportunity to profit around every corner.So free agency went on as planned. So the draft will too. So on Tuesday, NFL EVP and general counsel Jeff Pash painted perhaps the most optimistic picture of the COVID-19 pandemic that any of us have seen anywhere in weeks. “We’re pretty confident we’ll be able to start on schedule,” Pash said.

Albert Breer

Mark Andrews Sorry to See End of 'Three-Headed Monster' with Hayden Hurst Trade

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews referred to the team's tight ends as a "three-headed monster."Now, one of those beasts is gone. The Ravens traded former first-round pick Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round selection to the Falcons for second- and fifth-round picks in this year's draft. Hurst spent the past season behind Andrews and Nick Boyle on the team's depth chart. Despite the competition for playing time, the trio were close and Andrews was sorry to see his friend go to a new team.

Todd Karpovich

The NFL Insists the 2020 Season Will Go On As Scheduled, But Will It?

The NFL is resolute that its 2020 season will proceed as normal—or at least the league is resolute on saying so publicly. Jeff Pash, the NFL’s general counsel, told reporters on a conference call Tuesday afternoon that “all of our discussions, all of our focus, has been on a normal, traditional season starting on time, playing in front of fans in our regular stadiums.” The NFL regular season is scheduled to start a little more than five months from now, and projecting a month or even a week out has proved to be a fool’s errand during the coronavirus pandemic. But the league plans to release its 2020 schedule no later than May 9 (just a short delay from the usual April schedule release), and Pash said that the schedule is expected include international games.

Jenny Vrentas

Louisville Rates Highly As A 'Quarterback U' with Jackson, Bridgewater

Sports Illustrated crunched 10 years’ worth of data to determine—based solely on the numbers—which college programs have the right to brand themselves the modern “U.” Part I of our eight-part series: QBU.

Todd Karpovich

Wild-Card Weekend Will Feature Tripleheaders, Draft Prospects to Have Cameras in Homes, NFL Notes

On NFL conference calls this week, the league will finalize how a 14-team playoff works. The league also wants more players with cameras in-house during a virtual draft. And we approve of those sharing a little extra on social media these days.

Albert Breer

Ravens Push Back Season Tickets Deadline

Due to the evolving landscape of the public health situation, the Baltimore Ravens have moved their final season ticket payment deadline from May 15 to June 15. As part of the change, accounts that have already opted to make automated monthly payments will not be charged in April, and thus, remaining charges will be made on May 15 and June 15.

Todd Karpovich

Derek Wolfe Passes Physical, Officially Signs with Ravens

Former Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe passed his physical and officially agreed to a one-year contract with the Ravens, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced. “Derek is the type of veteran player who fits our defense perfectly,” DeCosta said. “He’s been on great teams, he’s versatile, smart, talented and a tough guy. We are so happy that he’s joining our organization.” The deal with Wolfe reportedly includes $3 million in guaranteed money, with $3 million in incentives.

Todd Karpovich