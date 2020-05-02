RavenCountry
Antonio Brown Donning a Baltimore Ravens Uniform ... On Snapchat

Todd Karpovich

There has been wide speculation about Antonio Brown joining the Baltimore Ravens. 

The mercurial wide receiver added more fuel to the rumor mill by posting a photo of himself wearing a Ravens uniform on Snapchat. 

Screen Shot 2020-05-02 at 4.06.52 PM
Antonio Brown on Snapchat

Brown might be just having fun with his audience, but the Ravens have not done much to quash their potential interest in him.

Earlier this year, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson created a buzz when a video surfaced of him throwing passes to Brown in Florida. Jackson later insisted that he'd be happy to add Brown to his arsenal in the Ravens offense.

“I’d be happy if they signed him," Jackson said. "He’s a great player. He showed it each and every year when he was with the Steelers in the past, but it’s not my decision.”

Antonio Brown, Jackson and Marquise Brown conducted a training session in Florida that was filmed and then posted on Twitter. There is a natural connection between the players because Antonio Brown and Marquise Brown are cousins. It made perfect sense when they gathered for a workout because all three players have residences in Florida. 

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta was asked during a pre-draft press conference whether the Ravens might be interested in Antonio Brown and he was non-committal, which has added to the intrigue.

"Those are in-house things," DeCosta said on a conference call because of gathering restrictions with the Coronavirus. "Those are my personal feelings about that situation. I don’t really feel the need to share that with you right now. As far as free-agent players, we wouldn’t talk about those guys. That doesn’t really serve any purpose. So I’m going to leave that one alone."

Antonio Brown spent nine seasons with the Steelers. He signed with the Raiders last season but later demanded his release. Brown then signed a deal with the New England Patriot, but that lasted just 13 days after he was sued over allegations that he had sexually assaulted his former trainer Britney Taylor. He was also accused of sending “intimidating text messages” to another woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Brown would need to re-instated by the NFL before he can play again. He is a dominant player when he can get on the field, amassing 841 receptions for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns over 10 seasons. Brown has been named to seven Pro Bowl teams and awarded four first-team All-Pro honors over 10 seasons. 

For now, another Ravens receiver Antoine Wesley wears No. 84

