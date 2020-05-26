RavenCountry
Tiki Barber Fuels More Rumors About Antonio Brown to Ravens

Todd Karpovich

It's the rumor that simply won't go away.

There has been speculation about Antonio Brown potentially signing with the Baltimore Ravens since a video surfaced of him working out with his cousin Hollywood Brown and quarterback Lamar Jackson. 

Retired NFL running back and current analyst Tiki Barber recently fueled more speculation that Antonio Brown could sign with Baltimore.

“I think that he will probably play with the Baltimore Ravens. It just feels like his messaging, his personal messaging has changed," Barber said on the Scoop B Radio Podcast. "Would I trust that fully? Probably not, just because of history has shown that he gets erratic at times. But he’s got a relationship there obviously because of ‘Hollywood’ Brown is his cousin and he sees Lamar Jackson and him have a good working relationship."

The Ravens, as a team, have not done much to dampen the speculation about signing Brown.

“I’d be happy if they signed him," Jackson said in a Zoom call with the media. "He’s a great player. He showed it each and every year when he was with the Steelers in the past, but it’s not my decision.”

That decision to sign Brown would ultimately have to come from Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta, who was non-committal about a potential deal.

"Those are in-house things," DeCosta said on a conference call. "Those are my personal feelings about that situation. I don’t really feel the need to share that with you right now. As far as free-agent players, we wouldn’t talk about those guys. That doesn’t really serve any purpose. So I’m going to leave that one alone."

Brown spent nine seasons with the Steelers. He signed with the Raiders last season but later demanded his release. Brown then signed a deal with the New England Patriot, but that lasted just 13 days after he was sued over allegations that he had sexually assaulted his former trainer Britney Taylor. He was also accused of sending “intimidating text messages” to another woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Brown would need to re-instated by the NFL before he can play again. He is a dominant player when he can get on the field, amassing 841 receptions for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns over 10 seasons. Brown has been named to seven Pro Bowl teams and awarded four first-team All-Pro honors over 10 seasons.

"As long as he stays stable and I don’t know if he’s getting counseling or help but, his outbursts have ceased. And really that’s what was keeping him out the league," Barber said. "You just couldn’t trust what was going to come out of his mouth; not really his mouth, but what was going to come out of his Twitter account. And I think if that calms, there’s an absolutely great chance that he can come back into the game.”

Screen Shot 2020-05-02 at 4.06.52 PM
