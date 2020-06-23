RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Ravens reportedly had internal talks about Antonio Brown

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens had internal discussions about potentially signing Antonio Brown, according to a report by Michael Silver of the NFL Network.

This is not the first time Brown has been linked to Baltimore. He worked out with his cousin and Baltimore wide receiver Marquise Brown and quarterback Lamar Jackson earlier this offseason.

Antonio Brown later added more fuel to the rumor mill by posting a photo of himself wearing a Ravens uniform on Snapchat in May.

The Seattle Seahawks have also held discussions about Antonio Brown, according to Silver.

"He's an exceptional talent, he's been reasonably quiet on social media lately, so teams are sniffing around," Silver said. "I would keep my eye on the Seattle Seahawks. Antonio Brown has been doing some offseason work with their backup quarterback Geno Smith. They are absolutely interested in having him potentially as a late-season addition, assuming there's a suspension. 

"And the Baltimore Ravens, his cousin Marquise Brown is part of that team, they have sniffed around in the past. They are mulling that over too. So internal discussion in both of those organizations. Keep an eye on Seattle and Baltimore."  

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta was asked during a pre-draft press conference whether the Ravens might be interested in Brown and he was non-committal, which has added to the intrigue.

"Those are in-house things," DeCosta said on a conference call because of gathering restrictions with the Coronavirus. "Those are my personal feelings about that situation. I don’t really feel the need to share that with you right now. As far as free-agent players, we wouldn’t talk about those guys. That doesn’t really serve any purpose. So I’m going to leave that one alone."

Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, would welcome Brown to the fold. 

“I’d be happy if they signed him," Jackson said. "He’s a great player. He showed it each and every year when he was with the Steelers in the past, but it’s not my decision.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

John Harbaugh: Challenging time for undrafted free agents

John Harbaugh says it will be a challenging time for undrafted free agents to make the Baltimore Ravens because of the coronavirus.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens should be at full strength for training camp

Matt Skura on the mend, John Harbaugh expects to at full strength for training camp with the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

John Harbaugh confident NFL season will proceed as planned

John Harbaugh is confident training camp will start on time for Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens' Marlon Humphrey waves green flag at emotional Talladega

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey waved the green flag at the NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway where drivers showed their support for Bubba Wallace.

Todd Karpovich

Jimmy Smith primed and ready for new role with Ravens

Jimmy Smith appears primed and ready for his new role with the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens bracing for empty stadiums in the fall

The notion of playing games without fans is certainly on the minds of the Ravens players and coaches as the nation still struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

Could 2020 Ravens be most-hyped in franchise history?

Lamar Jackson leads a deep and talented roster for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Queen, Harrison need to make quick adjustment for Ravens

Matthew Judon said Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison need to make a quick adjustment to the NFL and for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

A pair of Ravens featured in NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class

J.K. Dobbins and Devin Duvernay earned a spot on the NFLPA's Rookie Premiere Class for 2020 for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

by

Ravens 24-7

Gus Edwards: Ravens offense can be even better in 2020

Gus Edwards is confident the Ravens can duplicate the high-powered attack that ran roughshod over opponents last season.

Todd Karpovich