Ravens reportedly had internal talks about Antonio Brown

The Baltimore Ravens had internal discussions about potentially signing Antonio Brown, according to a report by Michael Silver of the NFL Network.

This is not the first time Brown has been linked to Baltimore. He worked out with his cousin and Baltimore wide receiver Marquise Brown and quarterback Lamar Jackson earlier this offseason.

Antonio Brown later added more fuel to the rumor mill by posting a photo of himself wearing a Ravens uniform on Snapchat in May.

The Seattle Seahawks have also held discussions about Antonio Brown, according to Silver.

"He's an exceptional talent, he's been reasonably quiet on social media lately, so teams are sniffing around," Silver said. "I would keep my eye on the Seattle Seahawks. Antonio Brown has been doing some offseason work with their backup quarterback Geno Smith. They are absolutely interested in having him potentially as a late-season addition, assuming there's a suspension.

"And the Baltimore Ravens, his cousin Marquise Brown is part of that team, they have sniffed around in the past. They are mulling that over too. So internal discussion in both of those organizations. Keep an eye on Seattle and Baltimore."

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta was asked during a pre-draft press conference whether the Ravens might be interested in Brown and he was non-committal, which has added to the intrigue.

"Those are in-house things," DeCosta said on a conference call because of gathering restrictions with the Coronavirus. "Those are my personal feelings about that situation. I don’t really feel the need to share that with you right now. As far as free-agent players, we wouldn’t talk about those guys. That doesn’t really serve any purpose. So I’m going to leave that one alone."

Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, would welcome Brown to the fold.

“I’d be happy if they signed him," Jackson said. "He’s a great player. He showed it each and every year when he was with the Steelers in the past, but it’s not my decision.”