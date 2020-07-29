Lamar Jackson has not given up on bringing Antonio Brown to the Ravens.

While the odds remain slim, Jackson is hoping the mercurial wide receiver could make his way to Baltimore, Brown was first linked to the Ravens when he participated in a workout with his cousin Marquise Brown and Jackson in Florida.

Jackson came way impressed and he is confident Brown could thrive in the Ravens' environment.

"Around us, he's a great guy. He's cool, down-to-earth guy," Jackson said. "He's passionate about the sport of football. He was working and you can tell ... he's going to go 24/7. Prior to the workout, he lifted. We go out there, throwing routes, and after that, he lifted some more. I was like, 'there's no quit in this guy.'

"He's the type of guy we need in our locker room and I feel like the locker room here is different from any other locker room. It's a brotherhood going on ... none of that outside noise. We worry about each other, we worry about what we have going on. We want to win. I can tell in him he wants to win, We want to play ball."

Brown added more fuel to the rumor mill by posting a photo of himself wearing a Ravens uniform on Snapchat in May. He also appears to be getting past some of his legal troubles.

In June, Brown received two years probation after pleading no contest to various charges related to an incident with a moving truck driver outside his Florida home in January.

Brown will also have to undergo a psychological evaluation and follow-up treatment, attend an anger management course, perform 100 hours of community service and follow a stay-away order from the truck driver and the moving company owner, according to the deal with Broward County prosecutors.

The resolution to the case could put the mercurial wide receiver on the path back to the NFL.

He can still potentially be a game-breaking player.

Brown spent nine seasons with the Steelers. He signed with the Raiders last season but later demanded his release. Brown then signed a deal with the New England Patriot, but that lasted just 13 days because of his legal troubles.

Brown is a dominant player when he can get on the field, amassing 841 receptions for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns over 10 seasons. Brown has been named to seven Pro Bowl teams and awarded four first-team All-Pro honors over 10 seasons.

Can he extend his career in Baltimore?

Stay tuned.