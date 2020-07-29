RavenCountry
Lamar Jackson won't give up on bringing Antonio Brown to Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson has not given up on bringing Antonio Brown to the Ravens.

While the odds remain slim, Jackson is hoping the mercurial wide receiver could make his way to Baltimore, Brown was first linked to the Ravens when he participated in a workout with his cousin Marquise Brown and Jackson in Florida. 

Jackson came way impressed and he is confident Brown could thrive in the Ravens' environment. 

"Around us, he's a great guy. He's cool, down-to-earth guy," Jackson said. "He's passionate about the sport of football. He was working and you can tell ... he's going to go 24/7. Prior to the workout, he lifted. We go out there, throwing routes, and after that, he lifted some more. I was like, 'there's no quit in this guy.' 

"He's the type of guy we need in our locker room and I feel like the locker room here is different from any other locker room. It's a brotherhood going on ... none of that outside noise. We worry about each other, we worry about what we have going on. We want to win. I can tell in him he wants to win, We want to play ball."

Brown added more fuel to the rumor mill by posting a photo of himself wearing a Ravens uniform on Snapchat in May. He also appears to be getting past some of his legal troubles. 

In June, Brown received two years probation after pleading no contest to various charges related to an incident with a moving truck driver outside his Florida home in January.

Brown will also have to undergo a psychological evaluation and follow-up treatment, attend an anger management course, perform 100 hours of community service and follow a stay-away order from the truck driver and the moving company owner, according to the deal with Broward County prosecutors.

The resolution to the case could put the mercurial wide receiver on the path back to the NFL.

He can still potentially be a game-breaking player. 

Brown spent nine seasons with the Steelers. He signed with the Raiders last season but later demanded his release. Brown then signed a deal with the New England Patriot, but that lasted just 13 days because of his legal troubles. 

Brown is a dominant player when he can get on the field, amassing 841 receptions for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns over 10 seasons. Brown has been named to seven Pro Bowl teams and awarded four first-team All-Pro honors over 10 seasons.

Can he extend his career in Baltimore?

Stay tuned. 

Experienced Ravens should be able to navigate tumultuous offseason

The Ravens veteran-laden roster should be able to navigate the challenges of this tumultuous offseason and be primed and ready for the regular-season opener.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Is Delanie Walker an option for the Ravens at tight end?

The Ravens have a need for a third tight end after Hayden Hurst was traded to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason and Delanie Walker could fill the void.

Todd Karpovich

How will Jacob Breeland's injury affect Ravens tight-ends room?

The Ravens placed undrafted rookie Jacob Breeland on the non-football injury entering training camp. How will that impact the battle for the third tight end?

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

Ravens add depth to the o-line by signing Parker Ehinger

The Ravens moved quickly to replace offensive lineman Andre Smith who opted out of the 2020 season by re-signing veteran Parker Ehinger.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens returner De’Anthony Thomas opts out of 2020 season

De'Anthony Thomas became the first Ravens player to opt-out of the 2020 season because of ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Breakdown of the Ravens new-look 2020 training camp

Ravens training camp will be like no other in the history of the franchise with testing and stringent protocols in place because of the ongoing pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens grab an edge rusher in mock 2021 NFL draft

The Ravens will select Oregon State edge rusher Hamilcar Rashed Jr. in the 2021 draft, according to an early prediction by the Pro Football Network

Todd Karpovich

Ravens rookie to miss time because of Covid-19 issue

Ravens undrafted rookie safety Nigel Warrior is among six players placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens rookie J.K. Dobbins looks primed to make impact

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins appears to have used his time wisely judging from the images he posted on social media. He could make an impact as a rookie.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens young linebackers face hefty challenge with no preseason games

Ravens rookies Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison face lofty expectations, and the lack of preseason games could present a challenge to their development.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich