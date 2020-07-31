Antonio Brown suspended eight games in 2020

If Antonio Brown joins the Ravens, he won't be able to play until the Nov. 11 against the New England Patriots.

Brown was suspended eight games by the NFL for multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The mercurial wide receiver has been linked to the Ravens throughout the offseason.

And the team has not done much to quash the rumors.

"We’ll look at any and every player at all times. Antonio Brown is no exception," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Decisions will be made based on whatever they are made on. I don’t think he’s really available to even sign right now, so it’s not really a conversation that you have until he’s available to sign. Maybe I’m wrong about that.

"That’s something that I’ll have to ask [executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] about – where that stands with the league and the player, but that’s where we stand on it, at least from my perspective.”

Quarterback and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson has also lobbied the team to sign Brown. He worked out with Brown in Florida during the offseason and was impressed.

"Around us, he was a great guy. You don’t really see anything going on, at all," Jackson said. "He’s a cool, down-to-earth guy and he’s passionate about the sport of football. When he was working, you could tell, this man, he’s going to go 24/7. And after the workout, he still went and lifted. He already – prior to the workout, he lifted. We go out there and go to throwing routes, after that, guys went and lifted some more. I’m like, ‘Man, this guy, there’s no quitting with him.’

"That’s the type of guy we need in our locker room. And I feel like the locker room here is different from any other locker room. It’s like a brotherhood going on. It’s none of that outside noise; it’s strictly inside. We worry about each other; we worry about what we have going on. We want to win, and I can just tell in him that he wants to win. He wants to play ball.”

Brown added more fuel to the rumor mill by posting a photo of himself wearing a Ravens uniform on Snapchat in May.

Brown's suspension comes after a moving truck battery case earlier this year involving Brown.

In June, Brown pled no contest to charges related to the case after changing his plea from not guilty. In the alleged incident, Brown was accused of refusing to pay a $4,000 moving fee for a company that was delivering his items to Florida from his California home.

The driver claimed Brown threw a rock at the moving truck and assaulted him. Glenn Holt, Brown's trainer, also allegedly attacked the driver.

A judge sentenced Brown to two years of probation, ordered him to undergo a psychological evaluation and to take a 13-week anger management course. He must do 100 hours of community service and has been ordered to stay away from the two victims.

Brown spent nine seasons with the Steelers. He signed with the Raiders last season but later demanded his release. Brown then signed a deal with the Patriots, but that lasted just 13 days because of his legal troubles.

Brown is a dominant player when he can get on the field, amassing 841 receptions for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns over 10 seasons. Brown has been named to seven Pro Bowl teams and awarded four first-team All-Pro honors over 10 seasons.

Brown did announce his retirement from the NFL earlier this month, but he could potentially be persuaded to join the Ravens.

Sports Illustrated's Jenna West contributed to this article.