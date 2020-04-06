Ravens GM Eric DeCosta Non-Committal About Potentially Signing Antonio Brown

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta declined to speculate on whether team might be interested in signing the mercurial receiver Antonio Brown.

DeCosta held his annual pre-draft press conference with head coach John Harbaugh and director of player personnel Joe Hortiz.

Even though much the focus was on college players and the challenges presented by COVID-19, DeCosta was asked whether the Ravens might be interested in Brown after video surfaced of him working out with quarterback Lamar Jackson and Baltimore receiver Marquise Brown.

"Those are in-house things," DeCosta said on a conference call because of gathering restrictions with the Coronavirus. "Those are my personal feelings about that situation. I don’t really feel the need to share that with you right now. As far as free-agent players, we wouldn’t talk about those guys. That doesn’t really serve any purpose. So I’m going to leave that one alone."

The video of Antonio Brown, Jackson and Marquise Brown caused a stir on social media and prompted wide speculation the Ravens might be interested in signing the troubled receiver.

However, there was a natural connection between the players.

Antonio Brown and Marquise Brown are cousins and all three have a Florida connection, so it appears only natural they gathered for a workout.

Antonio Brown spent nine seasons with the Steelers. He signed with the Raiders last season but later demanded his release. Brown then signed a deal with the New England Patriot, but that lasted just 13 days after he was sued over allegations that he had sexually assaulted his former trainer Britney Taylor. He was also accused of sending “intimidating text messages” to another woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Brown would need to re-instated by the NFL before he can play again. He is a dominant player when he can get on the field, amassing 841 receptions for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns over 10 seasons. Brown has been named to seven Pro Bowl teams and awarded four first team All-Pro honors over 10 seasons.

Meanwhile, Jackson, a first-round pick by the Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft, had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Marquise Brown, a first round pick in 2019, underwent offseason Lisfranc surgery on his right foot prior to last season and he was hampered by the injury for most of his rookie year. Still, Brown had the ability to run past defenders and made several high-light reel receptions. He was the top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns.