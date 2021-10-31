Skip to main content
    Ravens Are Winners During Bye Week

    Baltimore picks up ground in the division.
    Author:

    BALTIMORE – The Ravens managed to pick up some ground in the AFC North despite not even playing a game in Week 8.

    The Cincinnati Bengals were upset 34-31 to the New York Jets. Backup quarterback Mike White threw for 405 yards with three touchdowns in his first career start for the Jets. 

    The Cleveland Browns were beaten 15-10 by the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were playing without a kicker after Chris Boswell got knocked out of the game with a concussion. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger improved to 24-3-1 against the Browns, including a 12-2-1 mark in Cleveland.

    This means the Ravens take over first place in the AFC North with a 5-2 record (.714 winning percentage), followed by the Bengals (5-3, .625), Steelers (4-3, .571), and the Browns (4-4, .500).

    The Ravens are 0-1 in the division following last week's loss to Cincinnati. The Bengals and Steelers are 1-1 and the Browns are 0-1.

    Baltimore does not play another division game until Nov. 28 when it hosts Cleveland on Sunday night. The Ravens play at the Steelers one week later and then have a rematch with the Browns, who will be coming off their bye. 

    The Ravens play at Cincinnati on Dec. 26.

    The AFC North title could come down to the final week of the season when the Ravens host the Steelers in the finale. 

