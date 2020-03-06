Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Arik Armstead

The free-agent market for pass rushers in getting increasingly thin because teams are willing to use the franchise tag to retain talent.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead could fall into that category. However, if he does make it to free agency, the Ravens would definitely be intrigued.

Pros: Armstead is what Ravens coach John Harbaugh would call a "game-wrecker." He led the 49ers with 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles last season. He would thrive in the Ravens' blitz-happy defense. At age 26, Armstead's best football is still ahead of him. He is also the type of player that would fit perfectly in the Ravens locker room.

Cons: The biggest is whether the 49ers will use the franchise tag on him. This could be a challenge considering the team has only $13.1 million in available salary-cap space, according to Over The Cap. The 49ers also have some other big decisions to make with their roster, namely with other free agents such as wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and safety Jimmie Ward. That still doesn't mean the Ravens would have an inside track to sign Armstead. He will have a long list of suitors and the Ravens also are not equipped to get into a bidding war because of their salary-cap situation.

Verdict: Armstead would satisfy a huge need for Baltimore with their pass rush. Last season, the Ravens finished with 37 sacks which ranked 21st in the NFL. That's an area that needs to improve. Armstead is a highly desired player and Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta would likely exchange numbers with Armstead's agent if he's available.