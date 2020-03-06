RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Arik Armstead

Todd Karpovich

The free-agent market for pass rushers in getting increasingly thin because teams are willing to use the franchise tag to retain talent.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead could fall into that category. However, if he does make it to free agency, the Ravens would definitely be intrigued.

Pros: Armstead is what Ravens coach John Harbaugh would call a "game-wrecker." He led the 49ers with 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles last season. He would thrive in the Ravens' blitz-happy defense. At age 26, Armstead's best football is still ahead of him. He is also the type of player that would fit perfectly in the Ravens locker room. 

Cons: The biggest is whether the 49ers will use the franchise tag on him. This could be a challenge considering the team has only $13.1 million in available salary-cap space, according to Over The Cap. The 49ers also have some other big decisions to make with their roster, namely with other free agents such as wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and safety Jimmie Ward. That still doesn't mean the Ravens would have an inside track to sign Armstead. He will have a long list of suitors and the Ravens also are not equipped to get into a bidding war because of their salary-cap situation. 

Verdict: Armstead would satisfy a huge need for Baltimore with their pass rush. Last season, the Ravens finished with 37 sacks which ranked 21st in the NFL. That's an area that needs to improve. Armstead is a highly desired player and Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta would likely exchange numbers with Armstead's agent if he's available. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

He'll Have Another: Ravens CB Marcus Peters Signs Bud Light Deal

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters became a social media sensation when he jumped into the stands in Buffalo and chugged a beer with fans. Now, he's being rewarded for those antics. Peters recently signed an endorsement deal with Bud Light, according to Fox Business. He will serve as an ambassador of the brand. New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate and Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Eric Fisher also signed endorsement deals with Bud Light.

Todd Karpovich

by

Robbo15_

Ravens Open As AFC North Favorites, Second to Win Conference Title

The Ravens are favored to repeat as AFC North champions and are second behind the Kansas City Chiefs to advance to the Super Bowl. Baltimore opened as a 4/11 favorite to win the division, ahead of the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers (each at 15/4) and the Cincinnati Bengals, according to BetOnline. While Kansas City is favored to win the AFC championship at 3/1, the Ravens are right behind them at 7/2, followed by the New England Patriots (6/1), Houston Texans (12/2) and Cleveland Browns (14/1).

Todd Karpovich

by

MAM

Free-Agent Market for Pass Rushers Could Be Thin for Ravens

It's no secret the Ravens want to add a pass rusher this offseason.The team also needs to decide whether to place the franchise tag on linebacker Matthew Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season. This would give the Ravens more time to negotiate a long-term deal or perhaps trade Judon. The Ravens, however, might want to hold onto Judon because the free-agent market for pass rushers is growing thin. Some of the top players appear to be staying with their current teams.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Mahomes Early Favorite to Edge Jackson in 2020 MVP Race

Patrick Mahomes is the early favorite to reclaim his status as league MVP next season, just ahead of this year's award winner Lamar Jackson. The Kansas City quarterback has 6/1 odds for winning the trophy for the second time in three years, according to BetOnline. Jackson is second at 13/2, followed by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (9/1). Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (12/1), Carson Wentz (18/1) and Dak Prescott (18/1).

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Mock Draft Prediction Part 7: Penn State Defensive End Yetur Gross-Matos

The Ravens want to boost their pass rush and with the free-agency market growing increasingly thin and more expensive, they'll likely have to fill that void through the NFL Draft. The latest player being linked to Baltimore with the 28th overall selection is Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos. At 6-5, 264 pounds, Gross-Matos could create huge matchup problems for offensive lineman. Last season as a junior, Gross-Matos finished with 40 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks and seven additional quarterback hits.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Has A Clear Offseason Plan ... Get Better in Every Facet

Just days after the Ravens were upset by the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs, quarterback Lamar Jackson had a meeting with coach John Harbaugh about how he can get better this offseason. Considering Jackson was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, the conversation wasn't very long. Jackson has continuously impressed his coaches and teammates with his work ethic and he has a clear plan to improve his speed, accuracy and strength before the 2020 season kicks off.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Kyle Van Noy

One player that could interest the Ravens is New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who is an unrestricted free agent. Van Noy, who turns 29 on March 26, has a solid motor and his price tag could be lower than other free-agent pass rushers, such as Jadeveon Clowney who is looking for a $20 million per season. Van Noy was a key player for the Patriots and finished with 15.5 sacks and 34 quarterback over the past three seasons.

Todd Karpovich

by

Ravens420

Ravens Plan to Use Franchise Tag on Linebacker Matt Judon

The Ravens will use the franchise tag on linebacker Matthew Judon, according to multiple reports. However, the designation doesn't mean he will remain with the team.The Ravens could consider trading Judon if they get an appealing offer of drafts picks. The franchise tag, which will cost the Ravens just over $16 million, will also allow general manager Eric DeCosta more time to possibly work out a new deal for Judon.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Ravens Need to Spend Wisely in Free Agency

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has some flexibility with the team's salary cap to pursue players in the free-agent market. Baltimore, however, certainly is not in position to get into a bidding war. The Ravens currently have $30.7 million in salary-cap space, which ranks in the bottom third of the NFL.DeCosta wants to add a pass rusher, inside linebacker, wide receiver and offensive lineman this offseason. The marquee players, such as Jadeveon Clowney, Amari Cooper and Blake Martinez, are going to want huge paydays and could price themselves out of the Ravens comfort zone. The team would likely shy away from any contracts in the $20-million per year range.

Todd Karpovich

Is A.J. Green Off the Table for Ravens?

There are reports that the Cincinnati Bengals will use the franchise tag on wide receiver A.J. Green to prevent him from testing the free-agent market. This might force the Ravens to adjust their plans because Green was a potential target for the team.Baltimore is looking to add another veteran playmaker at wide receiver and Green could have potentially fit the bill. Perhaps, the Bengals might consider trading him if he decides to hold out. Either way, Green might be a gamble at this stage of his career.

Todd Karpovich