RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Ravens might have set the bar for NFL attendance policies

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have been proactive in dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, producing Zoom calls with sports and national icons, keeping players physically fit, and now addressing the attendance challenges for the regular season.

Baltimore became the first NFL franchise to set specific attendance guidelines for fans in 2020. The Green Bay Packers also gave season ticket holders the option to opt in or out for season tickets. Other teams will likely now follow suit using their own respective state guidelines. 

The Ravens deemed stadium capacity would be fewer than 14,000 seats per game if fans are even allowed to attend by the NFL. That attendance figure is based on the social distancing guidelines and fan safety protocols developed by health experts, governmental officials, and the league.

In addition, season tickets for 2020 will be deferred to the 2021 season. For the season-ticket holders, credits for funds paid toward this season to date will be applied to accounts and can be used toward renewal for next season or toward future ticket purchases, or a refund can be requested.

“To offer a proper level of safety for fans who want to attend games, a reduction in capacity is necessary,” Ravens president Dick Cass said. “We are disappointed that this will be a disruption for many ticket buyers, but we have an obligation to our fans and our community to keep M&T Bank Stadium as safe as possible.”

There's no doubt the 2020 season will be surreal if it's played at all because of the ongoing coronavirus. The players have also been expressing some concern about playing amid this ongoing threat. 

The owners and NFL Players Association officials still have not been able to agree on the frequency of testing for the virus and whether or how many games should be played in the preseason.

The Ravens have proceeded with their altered offseason plan in a mostly virtual environment. They have also gone to great lengths to keep the players engaged.

Coach John Harbaugh was able to enlist an all-star cast of guest speakers for a series called "Chasing Greatness" to inspire the team and talk about what it means to be successful.

Some of the speakers included NBA great Julius "Dr. J" Erving, former heavyweight champion Larry Holmes, national championship basketball coach John Calipari, former Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard and Super-Bowl champion DeMarcus Ware, among others.

Harbaugh remains confident the NFL season will proceed as planned.

“Nobody can predict the future. That’s in God’s hands," said Harbaugh, who wore a protective mask around his neck during a Zoom call. "It’s all to be determined. I’m confident that it’ll happen. I know I’m very hopeful. I’m praying for it. I want it to happen, and I think it will happen; I believe it will happen.

"I think we will have protocols in place, and the testing is the main thing – that seems to be the biggest piece and the most important piece right now to making sure that we don’t have a spread in the building, those kinds of things. But we’ll trust the higher powers on that one.” 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens defer season tickets, cap attendance at 14,000

The Ravens might have set the bar for other NFL teams with their 2020 attendance policy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens' RB Mark Ingram 'hopeful' NFL season will proceed

Ravens running back Mark Ingram has worked hard this offseason and he remains "hopeful" the NFL season will proceed as planned.

Todd Karpovich

by

Hippopotamus14

Marquise Brown continues to add bulk, strength for Ravens

Marquise Brown has been a beast this offseason and he has routinely posted videos of his arduous workouts for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

RG3: 'Sources say there will be no preseason this year'

Ravens backup QB Robert Griffin III says: "Sources say there will be no preseason this year" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

Lamar Jackson cancels 'Fun Day with LJ' in Florida

Lamar Jackson canceled plans to host the third annual "Fun Day with LJ" in Florida amid continued concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

by

MerylBaltimore

Ravens have top-5 offensive line even with the loss of Yanda

Even with the recent retirement of Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda, the Baltimore Ravens have a talented group of players back in the lineup to protect NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey among best in man coverage

Ravens cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey are among the best in the NFL when it comes to man coverage.

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

What Mahomes 10-year deal means for Lamar Jackson, Ravens

The bar has been set for a possible contract extension between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens with Patrick Mahomes' new 10-year deal with the Chiefs.

Todd Karpovich

Five Ravens that will be fighting for a roster spot

Several Ravens players need to shine throughout training camp to earn a spot on the team because the deep and talented roster leaves little margin for error.

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

Huge paydays looming for Ravens top, young playmakers

Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Ronnie Stanley and Marlon Humphrey are among several young playmakers that could command huge deals from Ravens.

Todd Karpovich