SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Baltimore Mayor Allowing More Than 6,000 Fans for Ravens/Steelers Game Nov. 1

Todd_Karpovich

BALTIMORE — Baltimore mayor Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young is allowing more than 6,000 fans to attend the Ravens and Steelers game at M&T Bank Stadium on Nov. 1. 

The applicable orders allow for 10% capacity at M&T Bank Stadium and limit the number of fans in the lower bowl to 3,000, to 800 in the club level and 2,800 in the upper level. The orders also permit fans in the suite levels.

The plan submitted by the Ravens to the Governor’s Office and the Mayor’s office in August had contemplated not opening the upper bowl for fans, and, in accordance with that original plan, the Ravens have decided not to open the upper bowl until further notice. 

"I have reviewed the Ravens’ plan to return fans to the stadium pursuant to the Governor’s recent executive order, and I am pleased to announce we will be allowing fans at the next game,” Young said. “This exception takes into consideration the amount of thought and detail put into the Ravens’ protocols, as well as the size of the location and distancing possible.”

Tailgating will not be permitted. 

Earlier this month, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and the state's Secretary of Health Robert Neall issued orders updating safe capacity limits for outdoor sporting and entertainment venues, while maintaining face-covering requirements and strict public health protocols.

This has opened the door for just over 7,000 fans to attend games at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens have five remaining home games against the Pittsburgh Steelers (Nov. 1), Tennessee Titans (Nov. 22), Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 3), Jacksonville Jaguars (Dec. 20) and New York Giants (Dec. 27).

Over the past two home games, the Ravens have limited capacity to 250 immediate family members of players, coaches and front office staff. That attendance figure was permitted by a recently-issued order of Maryland’s Department of Health.

The governor’s order limits spectators at outdoor sporting venues to 10% of total capacity, including at M&T Bank Stadium and FedEx Field. M&T Bank Stadium has a capacity of 70,745.

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Key Questions Surrounding Ravens At Their Bye

The Ravens looks to make another successful run in second half of season and end their playoff frustration.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Land Vikings Defensive End Yannick Ngakoue for Draft Picks

The Ravens boosted their pass rush by acquiring defensive end Yannick Ngakoue from the Vikings for undisclosed draft picks.

Todd_Karpovich

SI NFL Team Publishers Week 7 Picks

Ravens have a bye.

Todd_Karpovich

Dez Bryant Reportedly Visiting Ravens for Another Workout

The Ravens are reportedly taking another look at Dez Bryant to add some experienced depth to their young group of wide receivers.

Todd_Karpovich

Yannick Ngakoue, Calais Campbell Reunion Could Be Dominant

The recent addition of Yannick Ngakoue, who will be paired with his former Jaguars teammate Calais Campbell, could be a major boost for Baltimore.

Todd_Karpovich

Could the Ravens Swoop in for Antonio Brown?

While the Seahawks have emerged as the favorites to sign Antonio Brown, there has been wide speculation about him joining the Ravens after offseason workouts with Lamar Jackson and Hollywood Brown.

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson on Mechanic: 'I Don't Think I've Slipped'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson dismissed the notion there are issues with his technique.

Todd_Karpovich

Will the Ravens Be Active at the Trade Deadline?

The Ravens could certainly use another veteran wide receiver or high-impact edge rusher. Baltimore might also be interested in adding a third tight end and depth on the offensive line.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Week 7 Power Rankings Wrapup

The Ravens enter their bye at 5-1 after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 30-28. Here's how Baltimore fares in the Week 7 Power Rankings.

Todd_Karpovich

A Look at Lamar Jackson's Midseason Numbers From Year 2 to Year 3

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was expected to show steady improvement in his third year as a pro. Instead, his stats are not at the same level compared to the same period last season.

Todd_Karpovich