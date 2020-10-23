Baltimore Mayor Allowing More Than 6,000 Fans for Ravens/Steelers Game Nov. 1

BALTIMORE — Baltimore mayor Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young is allowing more than 6,000 fans to attend the Ravens and Steelers game at M & T Bank Stadium on Nov. 1.

The applicable orders allow for 10% capacity at M & T Bank Stadium and limit the number of fans in the lower bowl to 3,000, to 800 in the club level and 2,800 in the upper level. The orders also permit fans in the suite levels.

The plan submitted by the Ravens to the Governor’s Office and the Mayor’s office in August had contemplated not opening the upper bowl for fans, and, in accordance with that original plan, the Ravens have decided not to open the upper bowl until further notice.

"I have reviewed the Ravens’ plan to return fans to the stadium pursuant to the Governor’s recent executive order, and I am pleased to announce we will be allowing fans at the next game,” Young said. “This exception takes into consideration the amount of thought and detail put into the Ravens’ protocols, as well as the size of the location and distancing possible.”

Tailgating will not be permitted.

Earlier this month, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and the state's Secretary of Health Robert Neall issued orders updating safe capacity limits for outdoor sporting and entertainment venues, while maintaining face-covering requirements and strict public health protocols.

This has opened the door for just over 7,000 fans to attend games at M & T Bank Stadium. The Ravens have five remaining home games against the Pittsburgh Steelers (Nov. 1), Tennessee Titans (Nov. 22), Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 3), Jacksonville Jaguars (Dec. 20) and New York Giants (Dec. 27).

Over the past two home games, the Ravens have limited capacity to 250 immediate family members of players, coaches and front office staff. That attendance figure was permitted by a recently-issued order of Maryland’s Department of Health.



The governor’s order limits spectators at outdoor sporting venues to 10% of total capacity, including at M & T Bank Stadium and FedEx Field. M & T Bank Stadium has a capacity of 70,745.