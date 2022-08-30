Availability for Ronnie Stanley Could Be Game-Time Decision for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley has not fully practiced with the team since coming off the PUP list.

Stanley has been working himself back into shape with the trainers, according to coach John Harbaugh.

"They have a plan in there, and they’re kind of working him back in," Harbaugh said. "So, when he’s out there in individual, we’ll start coaching him.”

There are still questions about whether Stanley will be ready for the Week 1 opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 11. He has not been in a practice routine since September 2021, but the Ravens are confident that he is in good shape.

Stanley rushed back last year, played the regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, and aggravated the ankle injury. He did not play another snap and there were questions about whether he would even be able to resume his career.

The Ravens and Stanley do not want a repeat of that scenario. The loss of Stanley handcuffed the team on the field and financially because of his cap number.

Ja'Wuan James is second on the depth chart at left tackle but he has mostly played on the right side. James has taken reps in the preseason games and looked effective in subbing for Stanley.

However, a regular season game will pose bigger challenges for James.

In addition, the Ravens have not ruled Stanley out for the opener against the Jets. Harbaugh will likely wait until gameday to disclose if Stanley is going to play.

The coach likes to keep the opposition guessing.

The key is to keep Stanley healthy over the long term.

“I think there’s a chance, but I wouldn’t comment on what the number is – for strategic reasons," Harbaugh said. "No, it’s in season now. It’s all been fun and games up until this point. It’s game on now.”