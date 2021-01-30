Ravens Potential Draft Target: Georgia Linebacker Azeez Ojulari

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens like to blitz more than most teams in the NFL and prioritize finding effective pass rushers.

The Ravens' have four key edge rushers — Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue, Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee — that can test the free-market this offseason.

As a result, general manager Eric DeCosta could look to add a defensive playmaker in the 2021 draft.

Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari could fit the bill.

Size: 6-foot-3, 240 pounds

2020 Stats: 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles over 10 games.

Pros: Could be the best pure pass rusher in this year's draft. ... Can also play as a defensive end. ... Semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which goes annually to the nation’s top defensive player. ... All-SEC Second Team by the league's 14 head coaches and the Associated Press. ... Named to the AP All-Bowl Team. ... Started in all 10 games. ...Finished with 31 total stops, including a league-best 12.5 for lost yardage and 8.5 QB sacks, also SEC best. ... Led team with 35 QB pressures, 11 more than any other teammate. ... Defensive MVP of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Cons: Ojulari is considered a bit undersized for an outside linebacker and could face some challenges shedding block. As a result, he'll need to develop additional moves to get into the backfield

Quote: Azeez Ojulari: "I'd also like to thank Coach Smart and the whole staff at UGA for believing in me. Playing between the hedges on Saturdays is something I'll be proud of forever. To my teammates, my brothers, y'all are family for life."

Outlook: Ojulari will be drafted in the first round. The question is whether he will fall to the Ravens, which could be unlikely because so many teams need effective pass rushers.