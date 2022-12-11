Ravens Get Back to Basics in Victory Over Steelers

The Ravens were dealt with a seemingly overwhelming amount of adversity in their matchup against the Steelers.

They were forced to play their third-string, undrafted rookie quarterback Anthony Brown after Tyler Huntley was knocked out of the game with a concussion. The Ravens were already without starter Lamar Jackson, who is sidelined with a knee injury.

The defense had to deal with several questionable calls against Steelers backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who was in the game for Kenny Pickett, who also suffered a concussion on a sack by Roquan Smith.

The Ravens got back to basics and pounded the ball for 215 yards rushing in the 16-14 victory. J.K. Dobbins was the spark and managed 120 yards on 15 carries in his first game back from a knee procedure.

"The running game was what we needed in this game, and 215 yards, a bunch of yards on the final drive there – I think it was a seven-minute and 55-second drive in the fourth quarter, mostly on the back of the run game," coach John Harbaugh said.

Baltimore also had three interceptions all in the red zone that changed the complexion of the game. Linebackers Patrick Queen and Smith had two of those turnovers and Marcus Williams had one in his first game back since Week 5.

"[We] fought a lot of adversity throughout the game," Smith said. "But that’s what makes everyone special and how you respond once you face it. And we faced it. [There’s] no other way of winning that, and it was in Ravens' fashion. So, I’m just happy to be here.”

This was the type of game the Ravens would have lost last season.

Instead, they snapped a four-game losing streak to their archrivals and are now 9-4 and in first place in the AFC North by virtue of a tie-breaker with the Bengals.

Running the football and playing stout defense is Baltimore's formula for victories. If they can play well in those two key areas, the Ravens will have a chance to make a run in the postseason.

Jackson will be back in the lineup in the next week or two. However, the Ravens need to take some of the pressure off of him and the return of Dobbins will help that cause.

There's been a lot of twists and turns to the Ravens' season already and it's not going to get any easier.

As a result, they'll have to make it easier on themselves by running the ball and pinning their opponents down.