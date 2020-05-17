Ravens to Have Heated Battle for Lamar Jackson's Main Backup

The Baltimore Ravens suddenly have a crowded quarterbacks' room.

Three players — Robert Griffin III, Trace McSorley and undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley — will be fighting to become the main backup for Lamar Jackson. This also presents a challenge for their roster this season and beyond.

Griffin is currently second on the depth chart and appeared in seven games last season, completing 23 of 38 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 70 yards on 20 carries.

Griffin is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021, and he's confident he can still be a starter for a team in the NFL, so he could be moving on in the short-term.

The Ravens selected McSorley in the sixth round (197th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft after he had a stellar career at Penn State. He was a gameday inactive in Weeks 1-16, but the Ravens did not want to put him on the practice squad because another team would have scooped him up. They'll face a similar challenge this season about carrying three quarterbacks on the active roster. McSorley's future in Baltimore is murky.

Huntley has huge potential and the Ravens would love to have him develop on their practice squad in 2020. Huntley played in 37 career games (33 starts), missing eight due to injury at Utah. He went 23-10 as a starter, ranking third all-time in career wins by a Utes quarterback Huntley completed 574-of-854 passes for 7,351 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions, adding 1,146 rushing yards and 16 scores.

During his 2019 senior season, was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award, in addition to being a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Davey O’Brien Award and the Lombardi Award.