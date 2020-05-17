RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ravens to Have Heated Battle for Lamar Jackson's Main Backup

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens suddenly have a crowded quarterbacks' room.

Three players — Robert Griffin III, Trace McSorley and undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley — will be fighting to become the main backup for Lamar Jackson. This also presents a challenge for their roster this season and beyond.

Griffin is currently second on the depth chart and appeared in seven games last season, completing 23 of 38 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 70 yards on 20 carries. 

Griffin is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021, and he's confident he can still be a starter for a team in the NFL, so he could be moving on in the short-term. 

USATSI_13850035

The Ravens selected McSorley in the sixth round (197th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft after he had a stellar career at Penn State. He was a gameday inactive in Weeks 1-16, but the Ravens did not want to put him on the practice squad because another team would have scooped him up. They'll face a similar challenge this season about carrying three quarterbacks on the active roster. McSorley's future in Baltimore is murky. 

Huntley has huge potential and the Ravens would love to have him develop on their practice squad in 2020. Huntley played in 37 career games (33 starts), missing eight due to injury at Utah. He went 23-10 as a starter, ranking third all-time in career wins by a Utes quarterback Huntley completed 574-of-854 passes for 7,351 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions, adding 1,146 rushing yards and 16 scores. 

During his 2019 senior season, was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award, in addition to being a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Davey O’Brien Award and the Lombardi Award. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Rookie J.K. Dobbins Follows Father's Footsteps with No. 27

J.K. Dobbins is wearing a new number for the Baltimore Ravens and he wouldn't have it any other way. "My dad passed when I was 15. So the reason why I wear No. 27 is to honor my father," Dobbins said on Instagram Live.

Todd Karpovich

Kyle Juszczyk Has 'Mixed Emotions' About Time with Ravens

In four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Kyle Juszczyk caught 97 passes for 769 yards with five touchdowns. He was a lethal blocker for the running game.

Todd Karpovich

Draft or Pass: Baltimore Ravens Running Back Mark Ingram

Mark Ingram finished as the RB9 in total points and RB11 in average fantasy points per game in PPR formats last season despite catching only 26 passes.

JAIME EISNER

by

DesertHeat

Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise Brown Shows Skills, More Muscle

Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown added more muscle to his 5-foot-9, 170-pound frame judging by photos and video he posted on social media.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Preseason Schedule Sets Up Rematches

The Baltimore Ravens' preseason schedule features two teams — the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins — they'll also meet in the regular season.

Todd Karpovich

Fantasy Fit: Baltimore Ravens Rookie Receiver Devin Duvernay

The Baltimore Ravens selected Devin Duvernay out of Texas in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft, trying to give Lamar Jackson some new weapons and that passing attack.

JAIME EISNER

by

DesertHeat

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Looks to Defy Odds in 2020

Lamar Jackson had one of the best seasons of any quarterback in NFL history. What can he do for an encore? Most prognosticators say he won't equal that success.

Todd Karpovich

Mark Ingram Provides Relief to Maryland Health Care Workers

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram recently donated DripDrop ORS to the University of Maryland Medical Center to combat dehydration.

Todd Karpovich

The Evolution of Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson has the ability to run with the football, yet he's anything but one-dimensional.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens' Patrick Queen, J.K. Dobbins in Mix for ROY Odds

The Baltimore Ravens have high expectations for linebacker Patrick Queen and running back J.K. Dobbins. Both players are in the mix for Rookie of the Year honors.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich