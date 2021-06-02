McSorley, Huntley Will Have Heated Battle for Lamar Jackson's Main Backup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —Quarterback Trace McSorley fired the ball past a couple of defenders into the hands of wide receiver Miles Boykin at the Ravens recent OTAs.

Tyler Huntley scrambled out of the pocket, eluding several pass rushers before scrambling downfield.

Both McSorley and Huntley have played effectively in their battle to become Lamar Jackson's main backup,

The Ravens coaches are excited about their potential.

"I’m very comfortable with both Trace and Tyler," Baltimore quarterbacks coach James Urban. "They both approach it the way you have to as a backup in this league; they approach it like they’re starters. That’s how they’re working, [and] that’s how they prepare every day. I’m very comfortable with that. The only thing that is left … And hopefully, time will tell, [but] the one thing they just haven’t had is great opportunity. [With] no preseason last year, we didn’t get to see much.

"As things unfolded, Trace gets in and then gets injured, and then because of the COVID stuff. Then all of a sudden, Tyler, who was on the practice squad most of the year, is playing in a [Divisional] Playoff game on the road. So, that’s why you have to prepare that way. That’s the way we approach it."

McSorley, a sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft from Penn State, started the season as the No. 3 quarterback but shined once RG3 went down with a hamstring injury against the Steelers in Week 12. McSorley entered the game and threw the first touchdown pass of his career on a 70-yard strike to Hollywood Brown in the 19-14 loss.

However, McSorley also suffered a leg injury Week 14 against the Browns and did not play another snap. He finished the season completing three of 10 pass attempts for 90 yards with a touchdown. McSorley also ran for 17 yards on five carries.

Huntley, an undrafted rookie from Utah, took over the main backup when McSorley was injured, He flashed in his limited opportunities and played the entire fourth quarter in the divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Huntley completed three of his five pass attempts for 15 yards and ran for another 23 yards on 10 carries.

"I’m excited to see where the rest of this offseason goes. I’m excited to see them during the preseason, and I will not be surprised if they are what I think they are.”