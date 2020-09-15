Ravens attack continues to evolve through the air, on the ground

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — The Browns were not going to let the Ravens run over them.

Cleveland wanted to make Lamar Jackson win the game through the air, so that's what he did.

Jackson had another dominant performance in the Baltimore's 38-6 victory in the season opener.

The Ravens showed a balanced offense from last season.

If teams want to stack the box, Jackson can make plays over the top.

If teams want to loosen their run defense to add more support to the back end, Baltimore still has a dominant ground game.

"I think their first thought was to stop the run. They wanted to make sure they stopped the run, and they did a pretty good job of it," Ravens coach Harbaugh said. "They have a good defensive line. I thought the linebackers, the way they positioned them and the way they organized their front that handled the quarterback-driven stuff, was good. And then, they wanted to not give up big plays. They did a pretty good job of that, too.

"But Lamar was able to take advantage of the intermediate throws, some of the extended plays, keep the chains moving [and] the two-minute stuff. That was the difference in the game, I thought.”

The Ravens ran for 107 yards on 30 carries. Rookie second-round pick J.K. Dobbins had a pair of touchdown runs inside the red zone.

Jackson completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 274 yards with three touchdowns (152.1 rating). He also led the team with 45 yards on seven carries.

Baltimore wide receiver Hollywood Brown showed his big-play ability with five receptions for 101 yards. Tight end Mark Andrews is a favorite target for Jackson and caught a pair of touchdown passes.

That balance on offense should help the Ravens create further matchup problems throughout the season.

“It just shows you that we can do it in both phases; we can run it, and we can pass it," Brown said. "So, it’s going to make it hard for each team to gameplan for us. There are going to be some games where we run it more and some games where we have to pass it more.

"It’s our job just to go out and execute and do what we do.”