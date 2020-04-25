RavenCountry
Ravens End 2020 Draft with Playmakers, Solid Balance

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens selected Iowa safety Geno Stone with their final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft where they added several areas of need and one unexpected playmaker. 

Overall, the Ravens showed a solid balance in this draft, taking five players on offense and five on defense.

Here's the breakdown: 

Round 1 (28th overall): Patrick Queen, LB

Round 2 (55): J.K. Dobbins, RB

Round 3 (71): Justin Madubuike, DT

Round 3 (92): Devin Duvernay, WR

Round 3 (98): Malik Harrison, LB

Round 3 (106): Tyre Phillips, OL

Round 4 (143): Ben Bredeson, G

Round 5 (170): Broderick Washington Jr., DT

Round 6 (201): James Proche, WR

Round 7 (219): Geno Stone, S

The biggest surprise was Dobbins, who fell to Baltimore with the 55th overall pick. Dobbins set an Ohio State record with 2,003 yards rushing during his final season in 2019, breaking the previous mark of 1,927 held by Eddie George in 1995. Dobbins finished his career with 4,459 rushing yards, 796 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns.

He'll be another playmaker in the NFL's most prolific running attack that set the NFL’sall-time single-season rushing mark with 3,296 yards last season.

The Ravens are already deep at running back with veteran Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. But Dobbins was simply too good of a player to ignore when he fell to the Ravens.

"I think with our offense we want to add as many talented guys as we can at skill positions," general manager Eric DeCosta said. "You guys have watched us over the last couple years and specifically last year, and we're a team that likes to run the football. So, having running backs is really, really important. This was a guy that was, in my opinion, one of the very best in college football this year. 

"He's a very talented guy with electric skills and played at a very high level in a really good conference [on] one of the best teams in college football, so we're excited to get him. He fits us, and I think he's going to be a guy that is going to be a dangerous player for us and give us the depth to do what we like to do.” 

Queen and Harrison fill the void at inside linebacker for the Ravens, which was their biggest need heading into this draft. 

Both Madubuike and Washington will help the Ravens defensive line, which had already undergone an overhaul. Baltimore had already acquired Calais Campbell via a trade with the Jaguars and signed free-agent Derek Wolfe from Denver. The Ravens should have one of the best defensive lines in the league next season.

Bredeson and Phillips will compete for playing time at right guard with second-year player Ben Powers. Baltimore needs to replace eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda, who decided to retire after 13 seasons. 

Proche started all 13 games for SMU and had an FBS-leading 111 receptions. He also led the Mustangs with 1,225 yards (13th NCAA) and 15 touchdowns (4th NCAA). Proche was ranked second nationally in receptions per game with 8.5 and had a team-leading 1,423 all-purpose yards. 

The Ravens are also confident that Duvernay is the play-making receiver they need for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"It's funny, because he's fast, which is one type of receiver," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "And the other type of receiver is a guy that can go make plays outside, which he's that, too. Now, I don't think we're finished. You never know, but we have some big guys outside, obviously, that we're excited about. But, the No. 1 priority for us was to get a fast guy. 

"We just wanted to get another fast guy in the offense, a speed guy. One, you got a guy that caught 106 balls. In his career, he had over 160 catches with one drop. That's what we had in our count. I didn't see a drop on tape this last year." 

