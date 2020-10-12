Ravens Showing Balanced Offense Without Productive Results

BALTIMORE — The Ravens have been criticized for getting away from the running game too quickly.

Baltimore, however, has shown balance on offense over five games, attempting 138 passes and running 144 times.

Still, the Ravens have not been able to get the desired results.

Baltimore is currently ranked 31st in the NFL with 178.8 yards passing per game. The running attack is having more success, ranked third with 160.8 yards per game.

The bottom line is the Ravens have more success when they stay committed to running the football.

Here's a breakdown over the four victories:

Week 1 — 38-6 victory over Cleveland

Running: 30 carries, 111 yards, two touchdowns

Passing: 26 attempts, 284 yards, three touchdowns

Week 2 — 33-16 victory over Houston:

Running: 37 carries, 230 yards, one touchdown

Passing: 24 attempts, 204 yards, one touchdown

Week 4 — 31-17 victory over Washington:

Running: 32 carries, 142 yards, two touchdowns

Passing: 23 attempts, 208 yards, two touchdowns

Week 5 — 27-3 victory over Bengals:

Running: 24 carries, 161 yards

Passing: 37 attempts, 180 yards, two touchdowns

Breakdown of the lone defeat:

Week 3 — 34-20 loss to Kansas City

Running: 21 carries, 158 yards

Passing: 28 passes, 97 yards one touchdown

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has confirmed numerous times that teams are making effective in-game adjustments to slow the Ravens' attack.

“I feel like that’s just how the game progressed, really," Jackson said about the balance between throwing and running the football. "It wasn’t game-planning to be like that. I’ll say gameplan, it was 50-50. But we got out there, and it was just a different defense, I would say.”

Teams are stocking the line to keep Jackson under pressure. Opponents are also taking away the middle of the field to force Jackson to throw outside.

“I don’t know about schematically; I was just going out there and playing fast and doing what I can,” tight end Mark Andrews said after the Bengals game. “I know, it was good to see … I know in the first half, we were kind of flying around, doing our jobs, and I was happy with what we did. And we have a lot to get better at. [We’ll] look at the film, get better and be a better offense. I know our defense balled-the-heck-out, man.”

Even though teams are crowding the line, the Ravens are able to get significant yards when they stay committed to the running game. Baltimore has three capable running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Mark Ingram — that share the load. This has allowed the Ravens to wear teams down in the fourth quarter over their four victories this season.

Jackson agreed with Andrews in that the entire offense needs to play better.

“I feel the same way," Jackson said. "We need to get back to how we were last year. We go out there, and we perform at a high level like we do. I’ll say we’re fine though. We’ll get to practice, and we’re going to regroup and watch film, and we’re going to get right.”