SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Ravens Showing Balanced Offense Without Productive Results

Todd_Karpovich

BALTIMORE — The Ravens have been criticized for getting away from the running game too quickly. 

Baltimore, however, has shown balance on offense over five games, attempting 138 passes and running 144 times.

Still, the Ravens have not been able to get the desired results. 

Baltimore is currently ranked 31st in the NFL with 178.8 yards passing per game. The running attack is having more success, ranked third with 160.8 yards per game. 

The bottom line is the Ravens have more success when they stay committed to running the football.

Here's a breakdown over the four victories:

Week 1 — 38-6 victory over Cleveland 

  • Running: 30 carries, 111 yards, two touchdowns 
  • Passing: 26 attempts, 284 yards, three touchdowns

Week 2 — 33-16 victory over Houston: 

  • Running: 37 carries, 230 yards, one touchdown 
  • Passing: 24 attempts, 204 yards, one touchdown

Week 4 — 31-17 victory over Washington: 

  • Running: 32 carries, 142 yards, two touchdowns 
  • Passing: 23 attempts, 208 yards, two touchdowns  

Week 5 — 27-3 victory over Bengals: 

  • Running: 24 carries, 161 yards 
  • Passing: 37 attempts, 180 yards, two touchdowns

Breakdown of the lone defeat:

Week 3 — 34-20 loss to Kansas City

  • Running: 21 carries, 158 yards
  • Passing: 28 passes, 97 yards one touchdown  

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has confirmed numerous times that teams are making effective in-game adjustments to slow the Ravens' attack.

“I feel like that’s just how the game progressed, really," Jackson said about the balance between throwing and running the football. "It wasn’t game-planning to be like that. I’ll say gameplan, it was 50-50. But we got out there, and it was just a different defense, I would say.”

Teams are stocking the line to keep Jackson under pressure. Opponents are also taking away the middle of the field to force Jackson to throw outside. 

“I don’t know about schematically; I was just going out there and playing fast and doing what I can,” tight end Mark Andrews said after the Bengals game. “I know, it was good to see … I know in the first half, we were kind of flying around, doing our jobs, and I was happy with what we did. And we have a lot to get better at. [We’ll] look at the film, get better and be a better offense. I know our defense balled-the-heck-out, man.”

Even though teams are crowding the line, the Ravens are able to get significant yards when they stay committed to the running game. Baltimore has three capable running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Mark Ingram — that share the load. This has allowed the Ravens to wear teams down in the fourth quarter over their four victories this season. 

Jackson agreed with Andrews in that the entire offense needs to play better. 

“I feel the same way," Jackson said. "We need to get back to how we were last year. We go out there, and we perform at a high level like we do. I’ll say we’re fine though. We’ll get to practice, and we’re going to regroup and watch film, and we’re going to get right.” 

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Tame Burrow, Bengals in 27-3 Victory

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will learn some hard lessons when he watches the tape of his game against the Ravens.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Post-Game Notes in 27-3 Victory Over Bengals

The Ravens' defense had their most dominant performance of the season in a 27-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5. Here are some post-game notes.

Todd_Karpovich

Patrick Queen Wears the Crown in His First Pro Battle with Joe Burrow

It didn't take long for Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen to get reacquainted with his former LSU teammate — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Bengals: What We Learned

Ravens defense shines in 27-3 victory, but offense stumbles.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Bengals: Pregame Notes, Inactives, Rain in the Forecast

For the second straight week, the Ravens have to do some shuffling on the offensive line.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Bengals: Matchup Advantages, Final Prediction

The Ravens play their second AFC North game with a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Bengals Rivalry Highlighted by Big Plays, Close Games

John Harbaugh has gone 12-12 against the Cincinnati Bengals since taking over as the head coach of the Ravens in 2008.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Promote Khalil Dorsey, Re-sign Stone to Practice Squad

The Ravens need depth at cornerback heading into the Week 5 game against the Bengals and promoted Khalil Dorsey to help fill the void.

Todd_Karpovich

Wolfe Initially Flagged for COVID 19 Symptoms, Could Play Vs. Bengals

Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe was held out of the team’s Week 4 victory over the Washington Football Team for precautionary measures related to COVID-19, according to coach John Harbaugh.

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice, Will Be Ready for Bengals

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back at practice Friday after missing the previous two days with a knee injury and illness.

Todd_Karpovich