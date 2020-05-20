How Will Baltimore's Cancellation of Summer Events Affect Ravens?

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young extended closures of large public events through Aug. 31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect the Ravens preseason schedule.

Baltimore is scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 14 and the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 30.

The edict does not include any potential professional sporting events because those are handled by the Baltimore Office of Promotion and Arts. That means the Ravens could play those games without fans or play all of their preseason games on the road. Either way, the loss of revenue would pose a challenge.

The Ravens have not released an alternative plan to their preseason schedule, but the situation is fluid.

“It’s always a possibility to take a second look at something, and I am open to that, but I will also be guided by our health professionals and the data they provide to tell us whether it’s safe to do that," Young told The Baltimore Sun.

The Ravens were not among the NFL teams reopening their facilities this week. The team's Under Armour Performance Center is located in Baltimore County, which still has restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the Ravens will not allow players and coaches back into the facility in the short-term.

However, team president Dick Cass is optimistic about proceeding with training camp in July. The team has yet to make a determination on how the gathering restrictions might affect fans looking to attend those practices.

"We believe by the time of training camp we will be able to test the players and coaches because we will be together a lot multiple times per week and we'll be able to get results fairly quickly. I'm more confident today than I was a month ago about the widespread availability of testing," Cass said.

Cass said the team will rely heavily on all the franchise's personnel to remain vigilant against the coronavirus. Increased testing will help the process and protect all of the team's employees.