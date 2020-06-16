RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Nick Boyle, Tony Jefferson Exchange Friendly Steroid Barbs

Todd Karpovich

Former Baltimore Ravens teammates Nick Boyle and Tony Jefferson had a comical exchange on social media over a story that surfaced this week about a steroid that could potentially combat the coronavirus. 

After Alicia Smith, a political columnist, tweeted "Major study finds steroid reduces deaths in patients with severe Covid-19," Jefferson tagged Boyle with a response: "You should be good then if you catch it bro @nickboyle86." 

Boyle responded by highlighting that Jefferson is still looking to latch on with a new team after being released by the Ravens: 

"Never took steroids... but maybe they will help you since you can’t stay on a team and are currently unemployed ..." Boyle wrote.

The exchange garnered more than 50 responses and it was difficult to determine if the players were simply joking with one another. Jefferson confirmed via a text message the two were just exchanging some friendly banter.

"Lol yeah bro. That's every day with me and him," Jefferson wrote. 

Boyle, a fifth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, has been suspended twice by the NFL for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. 

“If he continues to double down on dumb, then he’s going to be out," coach John Harbaugh said after the second suspension. 

Boyle bounced back and the Ravens inked the versatile tight end to a three-year contract extension worth $18 million, with $10 million in guarantees in March 2019.

He proceeded to have another solid season, finishing with career highs in receiving yards (321), catches (31) and receiving touchdowns (2). Boyle is one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL and he fits perfectly into the Ravens offense.

The Ravens terminated the contract of Jefferson in February. He suffered a season-ending knee injury Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which opened the door for Chuck Clark to take over the starting job. Clark excelled alongside Earl Thomas and was rewarded with a three-year, $16 million contract extension earlier in the week. 

In three seasons as a Raven beginning in 2017, Jefferson had 174 tackles (120 solo), two interceptions, 3.5 sacks, 11 passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 35 games (all starts).

Jefferson remains one of the top available free agents on the market. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Antonio Brown Takes Another Step Toward Ravens?

Antonio Brown has worked out with several Ravens, including Marquise Brown and Lamar Jackson, this offseason and might land there as a free agent.

Todd Karpovich

by

Kavin114

Lamar Jackson Unveiled on Cover of Madden NFL ’21

Lamar Jackson appeared on the cover of Madden NFL '21 just a few days after a jet ski incident conjured up images of a curse for the Baltimore Ravens fans.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Roster Outlook: Outside Linebackers

Matt Judon, Tyus Bowser and Jaylon Ferguson will be the top playmakers at outside linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Matt Judon 'Blessed' to Play for Ravens Under Franchise Tag

Matt Judon signed the franchise tag, and now he'd prefer to work out a long-term deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Reportedly Not Injured After Jet Ski Tumble

Lamar Jackson gave the Baltimore Ravens and their fans a scare when a video surfaced of him falling over a jet ski in Florida. He reportedly avoided injuries.

Todd Karpovich

Former Raven Chris Wormley Realizing 'Dream' With Steelers

Chris Wormley grew up as a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, so, when the Baltimore Ravens decided to trade him to their AFC North rival, it was like a dream come true.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Roster Projection: Inside Linebackers

Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison are a pair of playmakers expected to make an impact as rookie inside linebackers for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Duvernay, Proche Poised for Huge Rookie Year for Ravens

Devin Duvernay can get behind a defense and James Proche has hands like OBJ, WR coach David Robinson says about Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receivers.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Owner Delivers Spirited Message for Equality

Steve Bisciotti and several Baltimore Ravens players delivered a powerful message on social media calling for an end to social injustice.

Todd Karpovich

Boomer Esiason: Colin Kaepernick Perfect Fit for Ravens

Colin Kaepernick could thrive with the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL analyst and former Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason.

Todd Karpovich

by

HewyP