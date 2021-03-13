Can the Ravens Make a Play for Shaquil Barrett?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens reportedly have an interest in Shaquil Barrett.

The outside linebacker would be a huge boost to Baltimore's pass rush.

However, Barrett would require a huge investment, and the Ravens have been reluctant to make a high-priced splash in free agency.

Barrett, who was born in Baltimore, had an uneven start to his career after signing with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He amassed 14 sacks over four seasons in Denver.

In 2019, he signed a free-agent contract with the Buccaneers and finished with a staggering 19.5 sacks. That prompted Tampa Bay to place a $15,8-million franchise tag on Barrett this past season and finished with eight sacks in the regular season.

The Ravens need help at outside linebacker with Matt Judon, Tyus Bowser, Yannick Ngakoue and Jihad Ward eligible for free agency. Baltimore has reached an agreement to bring back Pernell McPhee, but the team needs additional support.

It would be a dream scenario to add Barrett, who is looking for a huge payday. His market value is $78.8 million over four years or $19.7 million annually. However, the lower salary cap this season could hinder the number of potential suitors.

Baltimore could pursue more financially viable options such as Haason Reddick, who had 12.5 sacks with the Cardinals in 2020. Reddick has a market value of$46.7 million over four years or $11.6 million annually.

A more likely scenario would be for the Ravens to select an outside linebacker in this year's draft because there are several talented players available.

Either way, the Ravens will entertain the idea of signing Barrett, but ultimately, he might not fit their budget.