FanDuel: Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey Have Best Ravens Odds for DPOY

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey represent the top cornerback duos in the NFL.

They also have the best odds among the Ravens to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year, according to FanDuel.

Peters is 25th at +7000, and Humprhey is 31st at 9000.

Aaron Donald is the favorite at +500, followed by Myles Garrett (+600), TJ Watt (+750), Chase Young (+1100) and Nick Bosa (+1100).

Pro Football Focus ranked the Ravens’ secondary as the second-best in the league behind the Denver Broncos.

"Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters were the only teammates to find themselves inside the top 10 of PFF’s outside cornerback rankings entering the 2021 season," PFF's Ben Linsley wrote. "Granted, Humphrey has spent much of the past two years in the slot, but a healthy Tavon Young could allow him to play more on the outside next year.

"Humphrey is the only cornerback in the NFL with coverage grades of at least 80.0 from both the slot and outside since 2017. He brings a rare and valuable skill set to Baltimore's secondary, which also received solid play from Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott in 2020."

Humphrey led the NFL with a Ravens’ single-season record eight forced fumbles, also registering a team-high 11 passes defended.

Peters tied for the NFL’s third-most takeaways — four Interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

The Ravens have several veterans back on a defense that allowed the NFL’s second-fewest points (18.9) and seventh-fewest yards (329.8) per game. Baltimore also owned the No. 2 third-down defense (34.0%) and produced a league-high 25 forced fumbles.