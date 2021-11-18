Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Ravens-Bears Week 11 Predictions Roundup

    Baltimore favored by 6.5.
    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will edge the Bears in Week 11, according to most of the prognosticators. 

    Here's the roundup:

    — SI/Raven Country

    Analysis: "Both teams had some extra rest. The Ravens played on Thursday night and Chicago had a bye. The Ravens have never won in Chicago. The Bears have lost four consecutive games, so they will be determined to stop that skid. The Ravens have lost two of three and need a victory to hang onto first place in the AFC North. Baltimore will use its experience to emerge with a victory."

    The Pick: Ravens 26, Bears 24

    — CBS Sports

    Analysis: "The Ravens looked awful in losing to Miami last Thursday. The Bears are coming off their bye, and Justin Fields looked better against the Steelers just before the bye than in any other game. The Ravens don't look right at all. The Bears will hang around behind their defense. The Ravens win it, but barely."

    The Pick: Ravens 21, Bears 20

    — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

    Analysis: "Unlike the Steelers, the Ravens don’t start fast and blow double-digit leads. They start slow and charge to the finish. That, though, didn’t happen last week against the Dolphins, who shut down Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense and maybe set a template for the league to follow."

    Prediction: Ravens, 23-16

    Arizona Republic

    Analysis: "The Ravens are coming off a loss to the Dolphins. They won't lose to the Bears, right? We don't see an upset happening in this game, although Justin Fields is improving."

    The Pick: Ravens 35, Bears 19

    Pro Football Network

    Analysis: "It is hard to see the Ravens getting embarrassed twice in consecutive weeks on the road against a lesser team. Additionally, with how sloppy many teams have looked coming off the bye week, the Bears could struggle against a well-coached team. This should be a convincing win for the Ravens unless their offense continues to stagnate."

    The Pick: Ravens 27, Bears 20

    The Sporting News

    Analysis: The Bears had a bye week, and the Ravens are coming off an embarrassing road loss at Miami. The Ravens are 6-3 after a loss the last three seasons with Lamar Jackson, who will bounce back enough against at Soldier Field.

    The Pick: Ravens 27, Bears 21 

    New York Times

    Analysis: "Lamar Jackson is indeed human, and the Ravens’ (6-3) loss to Miami in Week 10 showed that Baltimore needs production from other players to have a real shot at a title. Running back Latavius Murray looks likely to play after missing three games with an ankle injury. Wondering who will step up to help Jackson will be a relevant concern in the playoffs, but maybe not this week against the Bears (3-6). Chicago’s defense is tied for fourth in sacks (25), but it has generated only nine takeaways. The rookie quarterback Justin Fields’s development has progressed after each game, but it is hard to imagine the Ravens will perform poorly in back-to-back games".

    The Pick: Ravens -6.5

    Top Bet

    Analysis: "The Bears are well-rested heading into this game against Baltimore, as Chicago had a bye in Week 10. The break came at a good time for the Bears, who need to straighten out plenty of issues. They entered the bye following a heart-wrenching 29-27 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That being said, it could be that the Bears are starting to see a performance upswing from rookie quarterback Justin Fields. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star passed for 291 yards and a touchdown against an interception on 17/29 completions against the Steelers. The Bears have also gotten back running back David Montgomery from injury, and he made his presence felt right away in his first game in a while when he rushed for 63 yards on 13 carries against the Steelers. Chicago’s defense, meanwhile, will look to contain Jackson, who got sacked four times by the Dolphins. The Bears, who are second in the league in sack rate, are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games at home."

    The Pick: Ravens 24, Bears 19

