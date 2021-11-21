Ravens-Bears Week 11 Pregame Notes: Lamar Jackson Will Not Play

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is inactive for the Week 11 game against the Chicgo Bears because of a non-COVID illness.

Jackson was intinally a game-time decision but he is too ill to play. Jackson missed two practices this week because of the illness but deemed himself healthy to play on Friday.

However, he was downgraded to questionable on Saturday.

“I don’t know. It was probably the weather change, though," Jackson said about the illness. "That probably did that to me. So, I’m good though, because usually I don’t get sick, for real. I don’t get sick, for real. I used to eat my Flintstone’s vitamins when I was a little kid, so my immune system should be good.”

Tyler Huntley is slated to make his first regular-season start. Trace McSorley was activated from the practice squad to be the main backup.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown is out with a thigh injury. He leads the Ravens in targets (82), receptions (52), yards (719), and touchdowns (6).

Fellow wide receiver Miles Boykin has also been ruled out.

Tight end Nick Boyle could make his 2021 debut after being out the past year with a knee injury.

The Ravens secondary will be without two key players as cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Anthony Averett cannot play.

The Ravens made several other moves.

Rookie guard Ben Cleveland (knee) was activated to the 53-man roster from IR. He has not played since Oct. 11 when he was carted off the field against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle) is questionable for the game, and he has not played since Week 7. Tyre Phillips has started in place of Mekari.

Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee) was placed on injured reserve, which means he will miss at least three games.

Jaylon Ferguson was active for Sunday's game.

The Ravens also elevated linebacker Joe Thomas from the practice squad. He was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 19 after he was released by the Houston Texans.

Nose tackle Brandon Williams will miss a second consecutive game with a shoulder injury. The Ravens signed defensive tackle Khalil McKenzi to the 53-man roster. McKenzie has been active for three games this season, playing 15 snaps with three tackles.