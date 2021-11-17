Ravens-Bears Week 11 Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch

Week 11: Baltimore Ravens (6-3) at Chicago Bears (3-6)

When

Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, 1 P.M. ET – Soldier Field (61,500)

Spread

Ravens favored by 6 (SI Sportsbook)

How to Watch/Listen

Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)

Coverage Map: 506sports.com

Mobile: Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website; Ravens Pregame Live: YouTube, Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app, and Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM)

National Radio: Sports USA

Series History

Chicago leads the all-time series vs. Baltimore, 4-2. Under Coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 1-2 vs. the Bears. Sunday’s game marks just the fourth time Baltimore will play in Chicago, with the Bears winning the previous three contests, including a 23-20 overtimes decision when the teams last played at Soldier Field in 2013.

All-Time Meetings

12/20/98: Bears 24-3

09/09/01: Ravens 17-6

10/23/05: Bears 10-6

12/20/09: Ravens 31-7

11/17/13: Bears 23-20

10/15/17: Bears 27-24 OT

By the Numbers

21 – Receiving touchdowns by tight end Mark Andrews since 2019, tying Kansas City’s Travis Kelce for the NFL’s most by a tight end during this span. Andrews has four touchdowns in 2021.

Notable

The Ravens are 6-3 for the seventh time in franchise history (also 2001, 2004, 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2020) and for the fifth time under Harbaugh. Baltimore made the playoffs all but one year (2004) after starting the season 6-3.

Player Spotlight

Wide Receiver Rashod Bateman

The rookie first-round pick has 18 receptions, 15 of which have gained a first down through his first four games. The 15 first down receptions are the most by a Ravens’ rookie through the first four games of a career, while his 18 catches tie Marquise Brown in 2019 for the most by a Ravens’ rookie through the first four games of a career.

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens are coming off their most disappointing performances in a 22-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins employed a Cover Zero defensive scheme, meaning they played man-to-man coverage against the Raven's receivers while the rest of the players blitzed quarterback Lamar Jackson. It's a strategy that is often used sparingly, but Miami coach Brian Flores stayed in that formation because it was working. The Bears are better than the Dolphins on defense and will also keep the pressure on Jackson. The Ravens will have to make adjustments by using quick passes, crossing routes, bunch formations, and deep shots downfield. Robert Quinn (6.5 sacks) and Khalil Mack (6 sacks) are game-wreckers for the Bears. Mack has been out two games because of a sprained foot but is expected to be back in the lineup Sunday. The Ravens might have to use a tight end to pick up some of the pressure from the Bears pass rush. Chicago is ranked 10th against the pass and tied for 23rd against the run. Baltimore cannot afford to get off to another slow start and needs to set the tone with some early scores.

Defense

Chicago rookie quarterback Justin Fields has gotten progressively better each game. He has thrown for 1,282 with 4 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. The Ravens have traditionally played well against rookie quarterbacks and look for defensive coordinator Don Martindale to use some creative blitz packages to keep Fields off balance. The Bears do have the league's 32nd ranked pass offense. However wide receivers Darnell Mooney Allen Robinson will pose a challenge to the Ravens secondary, which has been susceptible to big plays all season. Baltimore will try to eliminate the Bears' rush offense to make them one-dimensional. Chicago has been successful in running the ball behind David Montgomery (4.5 ypc) and Khalil Herbert (4.3 ypc). Fields is also capable of gaining big yards scrambling out of the pocket.

Prediction

Both teams had some extra rest. The Ravens played on Thursday night and Chicago had a bye. The Ravens have never won in Chicago. The Bears have lost four consecutive games, so they will be determined to stop that skid. The Ravens have lost two of three and need a victory to hang onto first place in the AFC North. Baltimore will use its experience to emerge with a victory.

Ravens 26, Bears 24