Ravens Begin Preparation for Super Bowl Run

OWINGS MILS, Md. — The Ravens just completed their finest regular season in franchise history.

Both their offensive and defensive coordinators are hot candidates for head coaching positions.

Still, the team has not lost sight of its ultimate goal: the Super Bowl.

"We know going into these playoffs that stakes get higher and the focus gets more narrow," said defensive coordinator Don Marrtindale. "So, we're fired up about it.”

Baltimore (14-2) is the top seed in the AFC playoffs and the favorite to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

The New York Giants have formally asked the Ravens to interview Martindale for their head-coaching vacancy, but that's not his focus.

"We're playing in a one-game playoff coming up with these guys, and once again, credit to the players," Martindale said. "It's because of the success of what the players did this year and how well they played. That's why my name gets mentioned with those things.”

Baltimore's coaches and players got back to work this week in preparation of their divisional playoff game on Jan. 11 at M & T Bank Stadium. The Ravens will play either the Bills, Texans or Titans.

The Ravens beat the Texans 41-7 on Nov. 17 at M & T Bank Stadium and also defeated the Bills 24-17 in Buffalo on Dec. 8.

"We’ve played those two teams recently," Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "We’re going to do some catchup on [the Titans], but we really need to dive in on Tennessee and really get our teeth sunk in to them the next couple of days.”

The Cleveland Browns have been granted their request to interview Roman for their head-coach vacancy. Roman did not know the logistics of a potential interview, and his focus is on game-planning for the next opponent.

"Right now, as I said, we have three opponents that we’re getting ready for, and we have a lot of balls in the air, so to speak, for all you jugglers out there," Roman said. "My focus is certainly on our guys and our team and our offense and whatnot. So, in all due time, those things will be addressed.”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Mark Ingram II, tight ends Hayden Hurst and Mark Andrews, offensive linemen Ben Powers and James Hurst, defensive backs Brandon Carr and Jordan Richards and defensive end Chris Wormley were also not at practice. Harbaugh said Monday that several players were battling illnesses, while Ingram (calf) and Andrews (ankle) had injuries, but all should be ready for the opening playoff game.

The Ravens have the most prolific offense among all the playoff teams. They set a franchise record for wins and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards).

Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Jackson is ranked first in the NFL with a franchise-record 36 touchdown passes and third with a 113.3 quarterback rating. Jackson is sixth among all players with 1,206 yards rushing.

Roman knew before the season that this group was capable of putting together a special season.

“I told John [Harbaugh] sometime during training camp that we would be very explosive at times,” Roman said. “I wasn’t quite sure how consistent we would be at that point. I’m very encouraged and proud of the approach we’ve taken, the day-to-day approach, to perform as consistently as we have. You see some teams, one week they’re just going up and down the field, the next week they can’t get a first down. We didn’t want to be that group.

“This league is amazing, it’s 100 years old, and I’ve been doing this for almost a quarter of a century now. To break some of those records is really a credit to our players, and the commitment and atmosphere and chemistry. These men have really come together and bought in.”

Now, the goal is to keep the momentum going through the postseason. Roman does not expect any rust when the team lines up Jan. 11.

"With our guys, I’m not really concerned about that, to be very blunt. We want to have some really good practices this week, and that will serve the purpose of keeping our edge sharp," he said. "But no, with our guys, no. They’re going to use this as a complete advantage.”