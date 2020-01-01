RavenMaven
Ravens Begin Preparation for Super Bowl Run

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILS, Md. — The Ravens just completed their finest regular season in franchise history.

Both their offensive and defensive coordinators are hot candidates for head coaching positions.

Still, the team has not lost sight of its ultimate goal: the Super Bowl.

"We know going into these playoffs that stakes get higher and the focus gets more narrow," said defensive coordinator Don Marrtindale. "So, we're fired up about it.”

Baltimore (14-2) is the top seed in the AFC playoffs and the favorite to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

The New York Giants have formally asked the Ravens to interview Martindale for their head-coaching vacancy, but that's not his focus.

"We're playing in a one-game playoff coming up with these guys, and once again, credit to the players," Martindale said. "It's because of the success of what the players did this year and how well they played. That's why my name gets mentioned with those things.”  

Baltimore's coaches and players got back to work this week in preparation of their divisional playoff game on Jan. 11 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens will play either the Bills, Texans or Titans.

The Ravens beat the Texans 41-7 on Nov. 17 at M&T Bank Stadium and also defeated the Bills 24-17 in Buffalo on Dec. 8. 

"We’ve played those two teams recently," Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "We’re going to do some catchup on [the Titans], but we really need to dive in on Tennessee and really get our teeth sunk in to them the next couple of days.”

The Cleveland Browns have been granted their request to interview Roman for their head-coach vacancy. Roman did not know the logistics of a potential interview, and his focus is on game-planning for the next opponent. 

"Right now, as I said, we have three opponents that we’re getting ready for, and we have a lot of balls in the air, so to speak, for all you jugglers out there," Roman said. "My focus is certainly on our guys and our team and our offense and whatnot. So, in all due time, those things will be addressed.”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Mark Ingram II, tight ends Hayden Hurst and Mark Andrews, offensive linemen Ben Powers and James Hurst, defensive backs Brandon Carr and Jordan Richards and defensive end Chris Wormley were also not at practice. Harbaugh said Monday that several players were battling illnesses, while Ingram (calf) and Andrews (ankle) had injuries, but all should be ready for the opening playoff game. 

The Ravens have the most prolific offense among all the playoff teams. They set a franchise record for wins and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards). 

Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Jackson is ranked first in the NFL with a franchise-record 36 touchdown passes and third with a 113.3 quarterback rating. Jackson is sixth among all players with 1,206 yards rushing.

Roman knew before the season that this group was capable of putting together a special season. 

“I told John [Harbaugh] sometime during training camp that we would be very explosive at times,” Roman said. “I wasn’t quite sure how consistent we would be at that point. I’m very encouraged and proud of the approach we’ve taken, the day-to-day approach, to perform as consistently as we have. You see some teams, one week they’re just going up and down the field, the next week they can’t get a first down. We didn’t want to be that group.

“This league is amazing, it’s 100 years old, and I’ve been doing this for almost a quarter of a century now. To break some of those records is really a credit to our players, and the commitment and atmosphere and chemistry. These men have really come together and bought in.”

Now, the goal is to keep the momentum going through the postseason. Roman does not expect any rust when the team lines up Jan. 11.

"With our guys, I’m not really concerned about that, to be very blunt. We want to have some really good practices this week, and that will serve the purpose of keeping our edge sharp," he said. "But no, with our guys, no. They’re going to use this as a complete advantage.”

RG3: Victory Over Steelers 'Means Everything

Todd Karpovich

Robert Griffin III tried to deflect the attention. He was preparing for his first start in nearly three years in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but wanted to keep the focus on the Ravens and their magnificent season. Griffin got the start because starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was held out of the lineup because Baltimore already clinched the top spot in the AFC playoffs. Still, he took some pride in leading the Ravens to the 28-10 victory.

Ravens Special Teams Could Play Key Role in Postseason

Todd Karpovich

Chris Horton knew he had some big shoes to fill when Jerry Rosburg decided to retire at the end of last season. Rosburg was a special-teams savant and had the Ravens consistently playing at a high level. Horton has also been effective coaching this unit.

Domata Peko Has Already Made Postseason Strides With Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive tackle Domata Peko did not waste any time making an impact after signing with the team as a free agent in November. Peko has been a steady defender for the Ravens' stout run defense. He has also been able to achieve another milestone in his long career. "In my 14 years, I have never been past the first round, so I am in the second round already," Peko said.

Ravens Put Exclamation Point on Historic Season

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore finishes with best record in franchise history at 14-2 and is riding 12-game winning streak. Ravens enter playoffs as top seed in the AFC.

Ravens-Steelers Instant Reaction

Todd Karpovich

Ravens closes out season on 12-game winning streak. Ravens closes out season on 12-game winning streak. Baltimore held the Steelers to just 168 yards of total offense. Even with defensive tackle Brandon Williams and Pro-Bowl safety Earl Thomas held out of the game, the Ravens defense still shined.Baltimore held the Steelers to just 168 yards of total offense.

Ravens Defensive Coordinator Don Martindale Confirms Giants Interest

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale confirmed the Giants have asked to speak with him about their head coaching vacancy. However, Martindale did not when or if an interview would take place. He said it would have to be a tremendous offer for him to leave Baltimore.

Notes from The Castle Dec. 31

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens resumed practice this week in preparation for the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. Baltimore earned the No. 1 seed and is spending the time wisely.

Ravens Not Facing Critical Week 17 Game for First Time in Three Years

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have experienced the highs and lows of Week 17 over the last two seasons. There will be no such drama this week.

Harbaugh Outlines Postseason Bye Week Plan

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are in the enviable position of having an extra week to prepare for the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. John Harbaugh has a plan in place to make sure the players get some extra risk but also stay crisp.

Chuck Clark: Ravens Turnaround Was 'Crazy'

Todd Karpovich

Chuck Clark played a key role in the Ravens' turnaround this season. When fellow safety Tony Jefferson went down with a knee injury Week 5 against Pittsburgh, Clark stepped into the starting role. The Ravens (14-2) were sitting at 2-2 in that game, but closed out the rest of year with a 12-game winning streak.