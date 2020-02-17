Ravens Hunkered Down with Offseason Strategy

Owner Steve Bisciotti previously held a "State of the Ravens" press conference where he took questions from the media shortly after the season ended.

He was always transparent about the direction of the team and his thoughts on the NFL as a whole.

Bisciotti was joined by coach John Harbaugh, former general manager Ozzie Newsome and team president Dick Cass,

Bisciotti did not host that briefing last season, and it's uncertain whether he will take questions at the team's practice facility this year. Bisciotti did continue his annual conference call with season-ticket holders in 2010 where he is forthcoming about the intricacies of the team.

However, the team is already fully engaged with preparations for the 2020 season.

The first order of business is a meeting at Bisciotti’s home in Florida that will include second-year general manager Eric DeCosta, along with Harbaugh, Cass and senior vice president of football administration Pat Moriarty. The team will begin formulating a strategy for the current roster, upcoming draft and free agency.

Overall, Bisciotti has to be pleased with the direction of the team and the potential for success moving forward.

Last season, Baltimore had the NFL's best record at 14-2, won the AFC North for a second straight season and earned the top seed in the AFC playoffs for the first time in league history. Even though the Ravens raised ticket prices for the first time in three seasons, that has not dampened excitement surrounding the team.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was named NFL MVP in just his second season after setting the al-time record for rushing yards (1,206) by a quarterback and throwing a league-high 36 touchdown passes, which also set the franchise's single-season mark.

“Everything falls to Lamar,” Bisciotti prophetically told the season ticket holders last year. “We believe in him. We believe he’s going to be great. He desires to be great, and so we will continue to build the team around his strengths, and he’ll continue to work on his weaknesses.”

DeCosta still has several holes to fill on the roster, namely with finding an effective pass rusher, a wide receiver and depth for the offensive line. The team also has to make several big decisions with key unrestricted free agents, including linebacker Matthew Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last year.

The Ravens have already made a couple of big moves by signing Chuck Clark to a three-year contract extension and releasing fellow safety Tony Jefferson, which added $7 million to the team's salary cap.

DeCosta could speak with reported at the upcoming NFL Combine. The Ravens also host an annual pre-draft press conference and luncheon in April, which is unofficially called the "Liars' Luncheon" because the team obviously going to tip its hand with the draft.

For now, the Ravens will forge ahead with their plan for the upcoming season behind closed doors.