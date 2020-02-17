RavenCountry
Ravens Hunkered Down with Offseason Strategy

Todd Karpovich

Owner Steve Bisciotti previously held a "State of the Ravens" press conference where he took questions from the media shortly after the season ended.

He was always transparent about the direction of the team and his thoughts on the NFL as a whole. 

Bisciotti was joined by coach John Harbaugh, former general manager Ozzie Newsome and team president Dick Cass, 

Bisciotti did not host that briefing last season, and it's uncertain whether he will take questions at the team's practice facility this year. Bisciotti did continue his annual conference call with season-ticket holders in 2010 where he is forthcoming about the intricacies of the team.

However, the team is already fully engaged with preparations for the 2020 season.

The first order of business is a meeting at Bisciotti’s home in Florida that will include second-year general manager Eric DeCosta, along with Harbaugh, Cass and senior vice president of football administration Pat Moriarty. The team will begin formulating a strategy for the current roster, upcoming draft and free agency.

Overall, Bisciotti has to be pleased with the direction of the team and the potential for success moving forward.  

Last season, Baltimore had the NFL's best record at 14-2, won the AFC North for a second straight season and earned the top seed in the AFC playoffs for the first time in league history. Even though the Ravens raised ticket prices for the first time in three seasons, that has not dampened excitement surrounding the team.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was named NFL MVP in just his second season after setting the al-time record for rushing yards (1,206) by a quarterback and throwing a league-high 36 touchdown passes, which also set the franchise's single-season mark. 

“Everything falls to Lamar,” Bisciotti prophetically told the season ticket holders last year. “We believe in him. We believe he’s going to be great. He desires to be great, and so we will continue to build the team around his strengths, and he’ll continue to work on his weaknesses.”

DeCosta still has several holes to fill on the roster, namely with finding an effective pass rusher, a wide receiver and depth for the offensive line. The team also has to make several big decisions with key unrestricted free agents, including linebacker Matthew Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last year.

The Ravens have already made a couple of big moves by signing Chuck Clark to a three-year contract extension and releasing fellow safety Tony Jefferson, which added $7 million to the team's salary cap.

DeCosta could speak with reported at the upcoming NFL Combine. The Ravens also host an annual pre-draft press conference and luncheon in April, which is unofficially called the "Liars' Luncheon" because the team obviously going to tip its hand with the draft. 

For now, the Ravens will forge ahead with their plan for the upcoming season behind closed doors. 

Another Linebacker Emerges as Potential Target for Ravens in 2020 NFL Draft

It's no secret the Ravens need to boost their pass rush this offseason. Many draft experts predict the team will find that playmaker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. One of the latest players being linked to the Ravens is LSU edge outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, according to Will Brinson, of CBS Sports. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Chaisson is the third-rated linebacker in this year's draft.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Create More Financial Flexibility

The Baltimore Ravens have $31.4 million in salary-cap space with the recent release of safety Tony Jefferson, according to the latest figures by Over The Cap. While that still ranks 20th among all 32 NFL teams, the increased cap space provides Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta will more financial flexibility to land a key free agent. The Ravens need to add a pass rusher, wide receiver and offensive line support.

Todd Karpovich

Big Decision with Judon Looming

There is more hype building around Matthew Judson as the calendar edges closer to the the 2020 league year and free agency period begins. At this point, the Ravens might need to place the franchise tag on Judon to buy themselves more time to negotiate a new deal. That designation will cost them about $16 million. Judon put himself in position for a big payday after leading the team with 9.5 sacks and earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. He also ranked fourth in the NFL with 33 quarterback hits.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens OL James Hurst Suspended Four Games for Violating NFL Drug Policy

Ravens offensive lineman James Hurst was suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Hurst is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to his team’s active roster on the Monday following the team’s fourth game.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Defensive Line Faces Key Departures

The Ravens have traditionally been stellar against the run because of their stout defensive lineman. Last season, Baltimore allowed just 93.4 yards rushing per game, which ranked fifth in the NFL. However, the Ravens have several key playmakers that are unrestricted free agents and could test the market, including Michael Pierce, Justin Ellis, Domata Peko and Jihad Ward.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Part Ways with Safety Tony Jefferson

The Baltimore Ravens terminated the contract of veteran safety Tony Jefferson, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Feb. 14. Jefferson suffered a season-ending knee injury Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which opened the door for Chuck Clark to take over the starting job. Clark excelled along side Earl Thomas and was rewarded with a three-year $16 million contract extension earlier in the week.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Sign Specialist/DB Jordan Richards to One-Year Deal

The Ravens signed Jordan Richards to a one-year deal.Richards, 27, spent most of the season on special teams, finishing with seven tackles. He also scored a touchdown on a failed punt attempt by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale.The Ravens added Richards on Oct. 24 after he was released by the Patriots. New England needed the roster space after picking up Justin Bethel, who was released by Baltimore to save a potential fourth-round compensatory pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Todd Karpovich

M&T Bank Stadium Ranks No. 2 for Overall Satisfaction in NFL’s Voice of the Fan Survey

In the NFL’s annual "Voice of the Fan" survey – a poll that rates the game-day experience satisfaction of fans – the Baltimore Ravens/M&T Bank Stadium ranked No. 2 overall among all teams in 2019.Baltimore placed in the Top 5 in most major voting categories, earning premier No. 1 rankings for stadium technology, video board content, gamed-ay staff, pre-game concourse activities/fan fests outside stadium, instant replays/in-game highlights, highlights from around the NFL and in-game & fantasy stats.The Ravens also received exceptional marks in overall game-day entertainment (No. 2), food and beverage (No. 2), fan arrival (No. 4) and tailgate experience (No. 4).

Todd Karpovich

Internal Solutions for Ravens Pass Rush

The Ravens admittedly need to improve their pass rush next season.The Ravens finished with 37 sacks last year, which ranked 21st in the NFL. Their top pass rusher, Matthew Judon, is an unrestricted free agent and could also command a big payday on the open market. Coach John Harbaugh said the team will use all of its resources to boost personnel, via free agency or the NFL Draft. The Ravens, however, already have a couple of playmakers on their current roster that can help fill that void if they take the next step in their development.

Todd Karpovich

Next Order of Business for Ravens: Extensions for Stanley and Humphrey?

The recent extension of safety Chuck Clark underscores the Ravens commitment to finalizing deals for their key playmakers before free agency. The next order of business could be securing extensions for left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Both players made the Pro Bowl this past season and Stanley is eligible to become unrestricted free agents in 2021, while Humphrey can hit the open market the following year.

Todd Karpovich

