Ravens Reinforce O-Line with Ben Bredeson

The Ravens continued to strengthen the offensive line with the selection of Michigan guard Ben Bredeson with the 143rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Baltimore also took Mississippi State offensive tackle Tyre Phillips with the 106th overall pick.

Bredeson, 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, was a four-year starter for the Wolverines. He appeared in 50 games with 46 of those starts at left guard. Bredeson also has leadership skills and was just the 12th player in Michigan history to be named a captain twice.

Bredeson was a 2019 All-American — Walter Camp Football Foundation (second) and Associated Press (third). 

He was a three-time All-Big Ten performer: first team in 2019 and second team in 2017 and 2018. Bredeson was also selected to the watch list for the Outland Trophy twice (2018-19) and was a co-recipient of the Hugh R. Rader Award as Michigan's Top Offensive Lineman. 

Bredeson is also a solid run-blocker and will fit well into the Ravens scheme. Baltimore broke the NFL single-season rushing record last year and will have a powerful running attack once again.

All three running backs on the depth chart — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill — are back this season. The Ravens also drafted Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins with the 55th overall pick.

The Ravens have a special connection to Michigan — Baltimore coach John Harbaugh and Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh are brothers. Jim Harbaugh was the starting quarterback for the Ravens in 1998. 

Bredeson is the third Michigan player take while John Harbaugh is the coach, joining Chris Wormley, taken in 2017 and was traded to the Steelers this offseason, and Willie Henry, selected in the fourth round (132nd overall) of the 2016 draft and was released prior to last season. 

Adding depth to the offensive line is a key priority for Baltimore. The Ravens have to replace right guard and eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda.

Bredeson and Phillips could be competing for that job at right guard with Ben Powers. ta fourth round (123rd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. All three players provide valuable depth. 

