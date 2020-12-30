HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Ravens-Bengals Week 17 Fantasy Outlook

Baltimore clinches a playoff spot with a victory.
The Ravens travel to Cincinnati in Week 17 for the 2020 regular-season finale. Baltimore can clinch a playoff berth with a win. 

In the previous meeting in Week 5, Baltimore managed 161 yards on the ground in a 27-3 victory.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 19 of 37 pass attempts for 180 yards and managed a pair of touchdowns with a sack and an interception. He averaged 4.9 yards per pass attempt. 

Baltimore also registered 7 sacks and 15 quarterback hits.

The Ravens are 11-point favorites. 

Here's the Fantasy outlook for the latest matchup, according to SI expert Michael Fabiano.

Running Backs

Sit'Em

Bengals: Giovani Bernard 

Fabiano's Take: "Bernard has been useful in his last two games, scoring a combined 42.8 fantasy points in a pair of Bengals wins. He did, however, lose 17 touches and five red-zone looks to Samaje Perine. That rotation is a concern moving into this week, as is a matchup against the Ravens. They're in a four-way tie with the Colts, Browns, and Dolphins in terms of the postseason, so look for their defense to keep Gio in check."

Wide Receivers

Start'Em

Ravens: Marquise Brown

Fabiano's Take: "Brown has caught fire in recent weeks, scoring 12-plus fantasy points in five straight games. He’ll look to make it six straight against the Bengals, who have allowed 15 touchdown catches and the eighth-most fantasy points to receivers lined out wide. That includes a Week 5 game against Baltimore where Brown posted six catches, 77 yards, one touchdown, and a season-high 19.8 fantasy points in a 27-3 win."

