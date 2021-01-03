Ravens Rumble Into the Playoffs With 38-3 Victory Over the Bengals

CINCINNATI — Lamar Jackson and the Ravens ran roughshod over the Bengals and into the playoffs.

Jackson became the first quarterback in league history to record two 1,000 yards rushing seasons and Baltimore rolled to a 38-3 victory in the regular-season finale.

Baltimore rumbled for a franchise-record 404 yards rushing, 22 yards short of the all-time record set by the Detriot Lions (426) in 1934.

The Ravens took over the fifth seed in the AFC playoffs with Maimi's loss at Buffalo and will play the AFC South champion next weekend. John Harbaugh is the 10th NFL coach to reach nine postseason berths in his first 13 seasons.

"That season is behind us. The next season is in front of us," Harbaugh said.

Jackson ran for 97 yards on 11 carries. He reached the 1,000-yard milestone with a 7-yard run with 7:59 remaining in the third quarter with Baltimore leading 24-3.

Jackson completed 10 of 18 pass attempts for 113 yards with three touchdowns and an interception before being pulled for undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley late in the third quarter.

"We still have things that we want to finish," Jackson said. "It's just the beginning for us, to be honest with you."

Baltimore amassed 519 total yards, compared to 138 for the Bengals. The Ravens also went 11 of 15 on third down.

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins broke the Ravens rookie record with nine touchdowns on the season with a pair of scoring runs from 4 yards and 72 yards. He finished with a season-high 160 yards on 13 carries.

“I want to play in the big games, always," Dobbins said. "They say big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games. I want to see if I’m a big-time player.”

Hollywood Brown overcame an early drop and had a pair of touchdown receptions.

Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen was 6 of 21 for 48 yards.

Miles Boykin managed his longest reception of the season on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Jackson.

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games with a calf injury and had an interception in the third quarter. It was his team-leading fourth interception of the year.

Safety Chuck Clark also had his first interception of the season.

"Every year is different, but I feel the things we went through this year.," Clark said. "I know the adversities this year made us stronger."

What It Means:

Bengals: The future looks bright with Joe Burrow expected to recover from his left knee injury. A high draft pick should provide another young playmaker.

Ravens: It's the third consecutive season Baltimore has made the playoffs. Jackson will stay on the road looking for his first career postseason win.