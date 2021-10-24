    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Ravens-Bengals: Inactive Players

    Author:

    BALTIMORE — Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (back), tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee), cornerback Tavon Young (knee), and linebacker Patrick Queen (thigh) are all active after being listed as questionable heading into the game against the Bengals. 

     Here are the players that won't be active for Sunday's game between Baltimore and Cincinnati.

    Ravens Inactives 

    RB Latavius Murray 

    WR Sammy Watkins 

    S Ar'Darius Washington 

    OLB Jaylon Ferguson 

    DT Broderick Washington

    Bengals Inactives

    CB Nick McCloud 

    DE Darius Hodge 

    WR Mike Thomas 

    DT Tyler Shelvin

    CB Tre Flowers will be active for the first time in Cincinnati.

    IMG_4307
    News

    Ravens-Bengals: Inactive Players

    10 seconds ago
    IMG_4306
    News

    Ravens-Bengals: Pregame Notes: Baltimore Adds Depth to O-Line

    45 minutes ago
    images
    News

    Ravens-Bengals: Matchups to Watch

    4 hours ago
    QKU2H67FNSRJ4RK6A6FUW6SBZA
    News

    Ravens Wide Receiver Sammy Watkins Ruled Out Against Bengals

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16976199
    News

    Devonta Freeman Latest Running Back to Get Start for Ravens

    Oct 23, 2021
    USATSI_15053403
    News

    Bengals Confident In Plan for Lamar Jackson, Ravens Issue Warning

    Oct 23, 2021
    USATSI_16790504
    News

    Lamar Jackson Racking Up Huge Yardage for Ravens

    Oct 22, 2021
    h4d5gziiur3zxtnqlnu4
    News

    Ravens-Bengals: By The Numbers

    Oct 22, 2021