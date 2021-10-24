Ravens-Bengals: Inactive Players

BALTIMORE — Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (back), tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee), cornerback Tavon Young (knee), and linebacker Patrick Queen (thigh) are all active after being listed as questionable heading into the game against the Bengals.

Here are the players that won't be active for Sunday's game between Baltimore and Cincinnati.

Ravens Inactives

RB Latavius Murray

WR Sammy Watkins

S Ar'Darius Washington

OLB Jaylon Ferguson

DT Broderick Washington

Bengals Inactives

CB Nick McCloud

DE Darius Hodge

WR Mike Thomas

DT Tyler Shelvin

CB Tre Flowers will be active for the first time in Cincinnati.