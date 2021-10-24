Ravens-Bengals: Inactive Players
BALTIMORE — Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (back), tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee), cornerback Tavon Young (knee), and linebacker Patrick Queen (thigh) are all active after being listed as questionable heading into the game against the Bengals.
Here are the players that won't be active for Sunday's game between Baltimore and Cincinnati.
Ravens Inactives
RB Latavius Murray
WR Sammy Watkins
S Ar'Darius Washington
OLB Jaylon Ferguson
DT Broderick Washington
Bengals Inactives
CB Nick McCloud
DE Darius Hodge
WR Mike Thomas
DT Tyler Shelvin
CB Tre Flowers will be active for the first time in Cincinnati.