Ravens-Bengals: Matchup Advantages, Final Prediction

BALTIMORE — The Ravens (3-1) play their second AFC North game with a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1) in Week 5 at M & T Bank Stadium.

Here's how they matchup:

Passing Offense

Ravens: The passing attack has been uneven and is averaging 180.8 yards per game, ranked 31st just ahead of the Jets. Cincinnati's secondary is ranked 16th in the NFL allowing 243 yards passing per game. If the Bengals stock the box, quarterback Lamar Jackson will be forced to take some shots downfield and his receivers need to come down with the ball. Tight end Mark Andrews has 12 receptions on 20 targets for 166 yards with four touchdowns. Hollywood Brown has caught 16 of 26 targets for 242 yards.

Bengals: Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has managed to throw for 1,121 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. Burrow has been sacked 15 times, which ranks second in the NFL behind Deshaun Watson. However, Burrow now stands as the only rookie QB in NFL history to ever throw for 300 yards in three consecutive games. Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is Burrow's favorite target and has a team-high 320 yards on 28 receptions. Advantage: Bengals

Running Offense

Ravens: Offensive coordinator Greg Roman was effective in spreading out the workload with Gus Edwards (nine carries, 38 yards), Mark Ingram (8 carries, 34 yards ), and J.K. Dobbins (five carries, 16 yards). Baltimore will use the same tactic against the Bengals. Jackson had a 50-yard touchdown run last week against Washington but has mostly had to fight for yards.

Bengals: Joe Mixon, who is fifth in the NFL with 315 yards, has been able to take some pressure off Burrow. Mixon has also managed some solid games against Baltimore. Last week against the Jaguars, Mixon had season-highs for rushing yards (151) and yards from scrimmage (181). Mixon became the first Bengal since Giovani Bernard in 2013 to score both a rushing and receiving touchdowns in the same game. Advantage: Ravens

Pass Defense

Ravens: The front seven will keep Burrow under pressure and force him to rush his throws. They will also give the first-year player different looks to confuse him. Baltimore has struggled to get to the quarterback this season with nine sacks over four games, which ranks in the bottom half of the NFL. The Ravens have forced a turnover in 17 consecutive games — the longest active streak in the NFL. Over that span, Baltimore has managed 29 takeaways, with 11 of them coming from cornerback Marlon Humphrey. So far this season, Humphrey already has two forced fumbles that led to touchdowns and an interception. The Bengals will attempt to gain yards with screens, an area where the Ravens have struggled.

Bengals: The secondary is ranked 16th in the NFL allowing 243 yards passing per game. William Jackson III, LeShaun Sims, Logan Wilson and Jordan Evans have each managed an interception. Baltimore's offensive line will be challenged by Bengals' pass rush that includes veteran defensive linemen Carlos Dunlap and Geno Atkins. Defensive end Carl Lawson also has 3.5 sacks. Advantage: Ravens

Run Defense

Ravens: Baltimore is allowing 97.5 yards per game, which ranks sixth in the league. The run defense will face a tough challenge from Mixon. Rookie middle linebacker Patrick Queen has been solid against the run and leads the team with 33 tackles. Defensive end Derek Wolfe should also be back in the lineup after missing the previous game against Washington.

Bengals: Cincinnati is allowing 158.5 yards rushing per game that ranks 27th in the NFL. Baltimore has done a better job staying committed to the run game and will aggressively attack the Bengals front seven. Jackson had some of his best games against Cincinnati on the ground last season. Advantage: Ravens

Special Teams

Ravens: Kicker Justin Tucker is still the best in the league and has converted all eight of his field-goal attempts, in addition to making 14 of his extra-point attempts this season. Sam Koch has managed seven of his 11 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard-line. Rookie James Proche II is averaging 11.1 yards on seven punt returns. Fellow rookie Devin Duvernay has averaged 34 yards on seven returns. Coverage has been solid over four games.

Bengals: Kicker Randy Bullock has made 12 of 13 field-goal attempts. He is also 9 for 9 with extra-point attempts. Kevin Huber is averaging 41.5 yards per punt. Alex Erickson is averaging 11 yards on six punt returns and Brandon Wilson has a 30.3-yard average on six kickoff returns. Advantage: Ravens

Prediction

The Ravens are heavily favored in this game. but the Bengals have gotten better each week under Burrow. Cincinnati has also traditionally give Baltimore a tough game. Since 2010, 14 of the teams’ 19 meetings have been one-score decisions, by eight or fewer points. In the 37 all-time Bengals-Ravens meetings in which the turnover differential has not been even (1995-present), the team who wins the turnover battle has posted a 32-5 record. The Ravens, however, are looking to stack wins after the disappointing 34-20 loss to Kansas City in Week 3. Baltimore bounced back last week against Washington and should be able to keep the momentum going against the Bengals.

Final Score: Ravens 31, Bengals 20