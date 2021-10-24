Ravens-Bengals: Pregame Notes: Baltimore Adds Depth to O-Line

BALTIMORE — The Ravens added offensive line depth by elevating tackle David Sharpe from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sharpe, 26, was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round (129th overall), of the 2017 draft. He was waived by the team in September 2018.

Sharpe, a 6-foot-6, 330-pounds, then signed with the Houston Texans to their practice squad on Sept. 12, 2018. He was promoted to the active roster later that month but was waived on Oct. 31, 2018. Sharpe was claimed off waivers by the Raiders one day later.

The Raiders traded Sharpe and a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to Washington in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the same draft on Sept. 1.

In the first nine games of the season, Sharpe mainly played a backup role at right tackle. Sharpe started at right tackle Week 11 win against the Bengals.

Other Notes

The Bengals have already equaled their win total for all of last season. They finished 4-11-1 in 2020 after going 2-14 in coach Zac Taylor’s first year in 2019.

Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh) and running back Latavius Murray (ankle) have been ruled out.

Baltimore is 5-1 for the fourth time in franchise history. However, the Ravens have never started 6-1. Baltimore was 5-1 last season but lost four of its next five games.