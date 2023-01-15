Ravens — Bengals: Pregame Notes for Wild Card Matchup

The Ravens chose not to activate quarterback Brett Hundley, which likely means that Tyler Huntley will be available.

BALTIMORE — The Ravens made a few roster moves leading up to their AFC Wild Card game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wide receivers Andy Isabella and Binjimen Victor were promoted from the practice squad. and will add depth for special teams The Ravens also signed defensive back Ar'Darius Washington from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve, which ends the season for the second-year player from Oklahoma State. Wallace caught four passes for 33 yards.

Both Huntley and rookie Anthony Brown could play against Cincinnati, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Physical Matchup

The Bengals didn't like the way the Ravens played in the Week 18 matchup, contending some of the Baltimore players were dirty.

"I studied the game really closely," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "It's clear our players played a clean game, as they always do."

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith bumped Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase after Daryl Worley broke up a potential touchdown catch.

"He did that on purpose," Chase said. "It's alright. We got something for that. He was the only one tryna do messy stuff."

Smith's response?

"See you Sunday night.”

Ride the Bus

The Ravens got a boost for their backfield after running back Gus Edwards cleared concussion protocol after taking a hard hit last week against Cincinnati.

This means that both Edwards and. J.K. Dobbins will be available for the rematch with the Bengals.

The Ravens will need a productive running attack to win this game.

Back in the Mix

In last week's 27-16 loss to the Bengals, the Ravens rested tight end Mark Andrews, guard Kevin Zeitler, Stephens, Marcus Peters, and Dobbins.

They'll get a boost with the return of those players with the exception of Stephens, who is out with an illness.

"Our guys understand playoff football; we’ll be ready for it, for sure,” Harbaugh said.