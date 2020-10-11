SI.com
Ravens-Bengals: Pregame Notes, Inactives, Rain in the Forecast

Todd_Karpovich

BALTIMORE — For the second straight week, the Ravens have to do some shuffling on the offensive line. 

Right guard Tyre Phillps was ruled out with a shoulder injury. The rookie third-round pick from Mississippi State had started in each of the past four games.

Backup center Patrick Mekari started at Phillips spot at right guard during warmups. Mekari would be making his first career start at that position. 

Last week against Washington, left tackle Ronnie Stanley was out with a shoulder injury, Orlando Brown Jr. moved from right tackle to left tackle. D.J. Fluker started in Brown's spot. 

To add depth to the offensive line, Baltimore center Trystan Colon-Castillo from the practice squad last week, but he was inactive. Cornerback Marcus Gilchrist also was added to the roster and he is active for the game. 

Defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, a rookie third-round pick from Texas A&M, will make his debut. Madubuike missed the first four games with a knee injury that he suffered in training camp. 

The other Ravens inactive are quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver Chris Moore, running back Justice Hill, defensive tackle Justin Ellis and defensive tackle Broderick Washington.

The Bengals inactives are cornerback Macksensie Alexander, linebacker Markus Bailey, defensive tackle Andrew Brown, wide receiver John Ross, guard Keaton Sutherland and running back Trayveon Williams and kicker Austin Seibert. 

Koch Milestone

Punter Sam Koch is slated to play in his 229th career game with the Ravens, tying Terrell Suggs' franchise record for the most of any player in franchise history. Ray Lewis is second at 228. 

Rookie Debut

Joe Burrow is the third Bengals rookie quarterback to start against the Ravens since 2001, joining Andy Dalton (2011) and Ryan Giney (2019). Both Dalton and Finley came away with losses, 31-24 and 49-13, respectively. 

Rainy Days

The game could be played in wet conditions. There is an 80% chance for rain by 2 p.m. that is expected to continue throughout the rest of the game, according to AccuWeather.  

Turnover City

The Ravens have forced a turnover in 17 consecutive games — the longest active streak in the NFL. Over that span, Baltimore has managed 29 takeaways, with 11 of them coming from cornerback Marlon Humphrey. So far this season, Humphrey already has two forced fumbles that led to touchdowns and an interception. 

