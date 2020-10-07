Ravens-Bengals Week 5 Preview, Analysis, Prediction

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens (3-1) get back into AFC North competition with a Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1).

When

Oct. 11, 1 p.m. ET at M & T Bank Stadium.

Spread

Ravens: -13.5

Series History

The Ravens lead the all-time series with the Bengals, 25-23. Baltimore has won five of the past eight meetings (including three straight). Under Coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 12-12 against Cincinnati.

By the Numbers

18.3 – Points per game Baltimore has allowed, ranking fourth-best in the NFL entering Week 5.

Notable

The Ravens are 26-11 at home against AFC North foes under head coach John Harbaugh. In these games, Baltimore is 8-4 against Cincinnati, winning the past two contests.

Player Spotlight: Sam Koch

The veteran punter has played 228 regular-season games, which ties linebacker Ray Lewis for the second-most in Ravens history. This week against Cincinnati, Koch will move into a tie with Terrell Suggs for the most regular-season games (229) played in franchise history.

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens did a solid job setting the tone with the running attack last week against Washington, finishing with 144 yards on 32 carries. Quarterback Lamar Jackson led the way with a 50-yard touchdown run — the longest of his career. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman was effective in spreading out the workload with Gus Edwards (nine carries, 38 yards), Mark Ingram (8 carries, 34 yards )and J.K. Dobbins (five carries, 16 yards). Baltimore will use the same tactic against the Bengals, who are allowing 158.5 yards rushing per game that ranks 27th in the NFL.

Last week, Jackson had a mostly effective day throwing the ball. He completed 14 of 21 pass attempts for 193 yards with two touchdowns and his first interception in 160 pass attempts (107.8 rating). Jackson averaged 9.2 yards per pass. Overall, Baltimore's passing attack has been uneven and is averaging 180.8 yards per game, ranked 31st just ahead of the Jets. Cincinnati's secondary is ranked 16th in the NFL allowing 243 yards passing per game. If the Bengals stock the box, Jackson will be forced to take some shots downfield and his receivers need to come down with the ball, an area where they've struggled this season, Baltimore's offensive line will be challenged by Bengals' defensive linemen Carlos Dunlap and Geno Atkins.

Defense

Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has managed to throw for 1,121 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions ( behind a porous offensive line. Burrow has been sacked 15 times, which ranks second in the NFL behind Deshaun Watson. However, Burrow now stands as the only rookie QB in NFL history to ever throw for 300 yards in three consecutive games. Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is Burrow's favorite target and has a team-high 320 yards on 28 receptions. The Ravens will keep Burrow under pressure and force him to rush his throws. They will also give the first-year player different looks to confuse him. Baltimore has struggled to get to the quarterback this season with nine sacks over four games, which ranks in the bottom half of the NFL.

Cincinnati is able to take some of the pressure off Burrow with running back Joe Mixon, who is fifth in the NFL with 315 yards. He's managed some solid games against Baltimore. Last week against the Jaguars, Mixon had season-highs for rushing yards (151) and yards from scrimmage (181). Mixon became the first Bengal since Giovani Bernard in 2013 to score both a rushing and receiving touchdowns in the same game. The Ravens are allowing 97.5 yards per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

Prediction

The Ravens are heavily favored in this game. but the Bengals have gotten better each week under Burrow. Cincinnati has also traditionally give Baltimore a tough game. Since 2010, 14 of the teams’ 19 meetings have been one-score decisions, by eight or fewer points. In the 37 all-time Bengals-Ravens meetings in which the turnover differential has not been even (1995-present), the team who wins the turnover battle has posted a 32-5 record. The Ravens, however, are looking to stack wins after the disappointing 34-20 loss to Kansas City in Week 3. Baltimore bounced back last week against Washington and should be able to keep the momentum going against the Bengals.

Final Score: Ravens 31, Bengals 20