Ravens-Bengals: Week 17 Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch

Week 17: Baltimore Ravens (10-5) at Cincinnati Bengals (4-10-1)

When

Sunday, Jan. 3, at 1 p.m. at Paul Brown Stadium

Spread

Ravens minus-11 (BetOnline)

How to Watch/Listen

Local Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM)

Series History

The Ravens lead the all-time series with Cincinnati, 26-23. Baltimore has won four straight, including a 27-3 victory in Week 5. Under coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 13-12.

By the Numbers

38 – Consecutive games Baltimore has rushed for 100 yards or more, tying for the second-longest streak in pro football history.

Notable

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has gone 12-1 as a starter in December, winning 11-straight games. In those contests, he’s produced 2,182 passing yards and 1,029 rushing yards. He has 24 passing touchdowns and three interceptions (107.5 rating), also running for eight touchdowns.

Player Spotlight

— Hollywood Brown

Since entering the NFL in 2019, the Ravens wide receiver has 13 receiving touchdowns, which is tied with tight end Mark Andrews for the second-most by a homegrown player in his first two seasons. Wide receiver Torrey Smith had 15 scores.

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

Baltimore leads the NFL with 177.8 yards rushing per game. That dominant running attack has paved the way for their four-game winning streak and surge into the postseason. Baltimore has averaged 233.3 yards rushing in wins over the Cowboys, Browns, Jaguars and Giants. Quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the team with 908 yards rushing on 148 carries, followed by Gus Edwards (132 carries, 663 yards) and rookie J.K. Dobbins (121 carries, 645 yards). Mark Ingram has been a healthy scratch the past two games, but he will have fresh legs for the postseason. Cincinnati is ranked 25th against the run, allowing 130.9 yards per game. In the previous meeting this season, Baltimore managed 161 yards on the ground in the 27-3 victory.

Over the past four-game winning streak, Jackson has thrown for 696 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions (111.7 rating). Hollywood Brown has shaken off a mid-season slump and is finishing the year at a high level. He had four catches for 25 yards and a touchdown in last week's 27-13 victory over the Giants. Dating back to 2019, tight end Mark Andrews has recorded 26 receptions of 20 yards or more, trailing only Chiefs’ Travis Kelce (34) and Raiders Darren Waller (28) for the most among tight ends during that span. Andrews tallied six catches for 76 yards against the Giants.

Defense

Calais Campbell has been able to return to the lineup after missing the four games with a calf injury. Cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith could also be back on the field after missing the two past two games. Baltimore had six sacks last week against the Giants, including sacks on three-straight plays in the fourth quarter. Among those sacks from five different players, two came from linebacker Chris Board, while outside linebacker Matthew Judon recorded his team-high sixth, and rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike registered his first career sack.

Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen has been efficient subbing for the injured Joe Burrow. Allen has thrown for 877 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. He threw for 371 yards with two touchdowns in last week's 37-31 win over the Texans. The Bengals managed their first two-game winning streak of the season. Rookie Tee Higgins caught six passes for 99 yards with a touchdown. Cincinnati also had 169 yards rushing. This is a different Bengals team than the one Baltimore dominated in Week 5.

Prediction

The Ravens can earn a trip to the postseason for a third consecutive year with a victory. Baltimore will not be taking Cincinnati lightly. The Bengals have already wrecked the Ravens' playoff hopes once. In the 2017 regular-season finale, Andy Dalton threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd with 44 seconds that gave Cincinnati a 31-27 victory that knocked Baltimore out of the playoffs. Ravens coach John Harbaugh doesn't want a repeat of that performance. Baltimore is playing its best football and the Ravens will keep rolling into the playoffs.

Prediction: Ravens 34, Bengals 17