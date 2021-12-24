Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Ravens-Bengals Week 16 Predictions Roundup

    Baltimore is 3-point underdogs.
    Author:

    BALTIMORE – The pundits are split in picking the Ravens or Bengals in a critical AFC North matchup in Week 16. 

    Analysis: "Baltimore has lost three straight games by a combined four points, falling at Pittsburgh (1), at Cleveland (2) and vs. Green Bay (1). Against the Steelers and Packers, the Ravens were down 1 point and attempted potential game-winning 2-point conversions — both unsuccessful — with under one minute to play. This week's matchup should be much closer than that first game in Baltimore. The Ravens are ravaged with injuries and they continue to fight. The Bengals enter this game relatively healthy. Still, the Ravens will find a way to pull this one out."

    Prediction: Ravens 28, Bengals 26

    Analysis: "This is for first place in the AFC North. The Bengals dominated in beating the Ravens in Baltimore earlier this year, with Joe Burrow having a big day. With the Ravens secondary an issue, I think he has another big day here. Lamar Jackson should be back for the Ravens, but the offense has struggled since mid-October. The Bengals are the better team and will show it."

    Prediction: Bengals 28, Ravens 23

    Analysis: "The Ravens are close to must-win territory, and they’ll go into this high-stakes matchup with major questions about which starters are even available. We have seen them compete with Tyler Huntley at quarterback, but he cannot help their tattered secondary defend against Joe Burrow and a deep wide receiver corps. Cincinnati’s defense, meanwhile, gave the Ravens fits in Baltimore. If the Ravens had anything close to a healthy roster, they would be the better team. But they don’t." 

    Prediction: Bengals 24, Ravens 20.

    Analysis: "Choosing the Ravens at this stage of the season is not about what's logical or who's available. They are a weekly reminder of what they are not, barely able to field a legitimate roster lately, and yet they are still there late in every game, ready to break hearts again. The Ravens lost to the Bengals 41-17 when they were relatively healthy, so of course they'll win this rematch to stop the bleeding because it's 2021."

    Prediction: Ravens 23, Bengals 20

    Analysis: "The Bengals beat the Ravens 41-17 in the first meeting, and a win would result in season sweeps of Baltimore and Pittsburgh in the same season. The Ravens have won the last two at Paul Brown Stadium in blowout fashion, but Lamar Jackson (ankle) still is questionable. Tyler Huntley filled in well the last two weeks, but a beat-up secondary against Joe Burrow is not ideal. The Bengals win a close one this time."

    Prediction: Bengals 29, Ravens 27

    Analysis: "Baltimore hasn't lost four in a row since 2016. This team is too talented, experienced and well-coached to let that happen with its season on the line here, and I still don't trust a Bengals team that has been outscored 77-60 in the month of December."

    Predictions: 

    Davenport: Cincinnati
    Gagnon: Baltimore
    Kenyon: Cincinnati
    O'Donnell: Baltimore
    Rogers: Baltimore
    Sobleski: Cincinnati

    Analysis: "Overall, look for the Ravens to return the favor in Cincinnati this weekend. Not only should they cover the spread, but it’s hard to imagine Baltimore not winning this game outright."

    Prediction: Ravens plus 3.

    Analysis: "If that’s the case, I lean toward the underdog, not only covering the spread but winning outright. Earlier in the year, the Bengals blew the Ravens out in Baltimore. I don’t expect another blowout here, but I do anticipate the Ravens getting their revenge after nearly knocking off Green Bay last week."

    Prediction: Ravens 24, Bengals 21

    NBC Sports

    Analysis: "The last time these AFC North rivals faced off, the Bengals secured their largest margin of victory over the Ravens in franchise history with a 41-17 shellacking in Baltimore. Now, the Ravens enter this contest on a three-game losing streak and might be without Lamar Jackson, though Tyler Huntley’s play is the least of their concerns. Injuries all over the defense should put the onus on Joe Burrow and Co. to control this game."

    Predictions:  Ravens 27, Bengals 26 | Ravens 28, Bengals 20

