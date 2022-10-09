Ravens-Bengals Week 5 Pregame Notes: Stanley to Finally Debut

BALTIMORE — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley will finally make his 2022 debut in the Sunday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stanley has been practicing with the team for the past several weeks and finally feels comfortable enough to resume his spot on the offensive line, according to multiple reports.

The Ravens will potentially have additional depth with the return of guard/tackle Pat Mekari, who missed the previous game with a sprained ankle.

With the Browns losing to the Chargers, the winner of tonight’s game between the Ravens and Bengals will take over sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Second Issues

Cornerback Marcus Peters is listed as questionable with a quad injury. The Ravens added fellow cornerback Daryl Worley to their 53-man roster, which is a bad omen for Peters to play.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 941 yards with seven touchdowns in two games against the Ravens last season.

Burrow has been sacked 16 times over four games, so the Ravens will need to get their pass rush going against him.

However, outside linebacker Justin Houston has been ruled out.

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) and tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) are both listed as questionable but are expected to play, according to multiple reports.

Baltimore is ranked 32nd in the NFL against the pass.

“The numbers don’t lie," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "So, as much as that sucks to say, it just … To me, it’s unacceptable; I feel like it falls on the weight of my shoulders. So, I really want to get that number down.”

In addition, wide receiver Rashod Bateman did not practice because of a left foot injury and he has been ruled out for the game against the Bengals.

Running back Justice Hill, who is averaging 6.6 yards per carry, is dealing with a hamstring and did not practice. He is also out for the game.

Copeland Added

Ravens used a standard practice squad elevation on outside linebacker Brandon Copeland. He will not have to be added to the 53-man roster